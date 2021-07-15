994 new cases of Covid-19 reported today

The National Public Health Emergency Team is to be asked to provide guidelines for the safe performance of religious ceremonies over the summer — including christenings, confirmations and Holy Communions.

It comes as the latest figures from the Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC) today showed it has been notified of 994 confirmed cases of Covid-19, with 22 in intensive care.

This is seven more patients in hospital and two more in intensive care from yesterday, and represents a jump in cases of more than 300 on Wednesday and more than 500 on Tuesday.

Nphet is also to be asked to look again at the issue of indoor summer camps, such as LEGO, drama camps and even Gaeltachts.

Read More

Tánaiste Leo Varadkar revealed that a letter would be sent seeking greater latitude for such ceremonies and facilities for children, in line with public health precautions.

He was told in the Dáil that children under the age of 12 will shortly be able to return home from holidays without a vaccine, PCR test or antigen test.

They will also soon be able to go for family dinners indoors in a restaurant without a vaccine, PCR test or antigen test.

Yet they cannot currently go to summer classes, schools or camps, dancing classes, stage schools or coding workshops, nor be indoors at all with the friends with whom they shared classrooms just a few weeks ago.

Government backbencher and Fine Gael TD Emer Higgins told him that there was mixed messaging for parents and children alike.

“What can we do to provide them with a roadmap to get children back to being happy with their friends, socialising and gaining the skills and confidence that they get through these summer camps?” she asked.

The Tánaiste said the point, raised by many Deputies in recent days, had been well made.

“The easiest thing to do in a pandemic is to shut the country down, or to fully reopen it, and the hardest thing to do is everything in-between. That’s because it always involves anomalies and inconsistencies.”

He pledged: “We will ask Nphet to review two things over the next two weeks. One is how we might safely provide for religious ceremonies over the summer, including christenings, confirmations and communions.

“We will also ask Nphet to look again at the issue of indoor summer camps and whether they could be done in September with the same precautions as we apply in schools.

“We are asking Nphet to consider both of those things and advise us on them within the next week or two.”

But Mr Varadkar added a caveat: “ The difficulty that we face is that the virus has changed. The Delta variant is different and in the last week or two there has been a surge of cases among children, including secondary school children, teenagers and unvaccinated adults under 35.

“That is very different from the pandemic we experienced when it started in March 2019. And we have to have regard to that too,” Mr Vardkar said.

HSPC figures show as of 8am today, 80 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 22 are in ICU.

Dr Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said: “More than 70pc of the adult population have had at least one dose of Covid-19 vaccine and almost 60pc of adults are now fully vaccinated.

Speaking about today’s case numbers, Dr Holohan warned the country to be vigilant as there is still a “significant cohort” of the population that is not yet fully vaccinated.

“More than 70pc of the adult population have had at least one dose of Covid-19 vaccine and almost 60pc of adults are now fully vaccinated against Covid-19,” he said.

“This is of course good news and a great cause for hope, however, there is still a significant cohort of the population who are not yet fully vaccinated, or as is the case with children, for whom vaccination is still a little way off and subject to future guidance."

Repeating what he said yesterday at a Nphet Briefing, Dr Holohan is telling parents not to bring their unvaccinated children to dine indoors- despite this being allowed.

"People who are unvaccinated, including children, should continue to avoid high-risk, uncontrolled indoor settings,” he said.

“That includes indoor hospitality. I know this is a difficult message for people, particularly parents of unvaccinated children to hear, but if we stick with the public health measures, we can limit transmission of this disease and protect others.

"We continue to keep all of the public health guidance under review. That includes all elements of the further re-opening of society and looking forward to September and a return to education for students. “In the meantime, avoid crowds, wear a mask, manage your contacts, keep your distance, meet outdoors where possible, and, if indoors, ensure that the room is well ventilated."