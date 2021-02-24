97pc now believe their lockdown behaviour is ‘more careful than average’ – survey

PEOPLE are convinced – wrongly – that other Irish citizens are not as compliant with public health restrictions as they are, it was revealed today.

“Almost everyone believed their behaviour was more careful than average,” said Liz Canavan of the Department of the Taoiseach, revealing a steady increase in such a belief, which points to a suspicion of others.

The Government sees the increasing ‘holier than thou’ perception as a danger, insofar as it may prompt some people to give up and join the falsely-perceived pack of rulebreakers.

The new survey figure shows 97 per cent now believe their behaviour is more careful than average, up from a figure of 81 per cent in the most recent snapshot.

“People overestimate how much others are socialising,” Ms Canavan said today, referring to the figures from the Central Statistics Office (CSO).

“Despite low overall rates of socialising, people have a misperception that others are socialising more than they are.”

But what was notable instead was the level of compliance with public health measures, she said. “Contact with other people is low. When surveyed last week, around 50 per cent of the population had not met anyone at all outside their household in the past two days.

“A large majority have no close contacts outside their household on any given day.”

Ms Canavan also referred to SAM, the Social Activity Measure, carried out between the Department of the Taoiseach and the ESRI. The results from the first survey were published last Friday, with the results from the second sample due this week.

All the “interesting” data would be incorporated into overall decision-making and communications, she said.

“Fatigue with restrictions is not linked to engaging in more social activity at present,” Ms Canavan saidr

“A large majority believe that preventing the spread of the virus is more important than the burden of lockdown and few expect an early easing of restrictions. Although people find the restrictions tiresome, most remain very worried about the virus.”

Only a minority of people have had close contacts with others, the figures were showing.

“Of the small number of close contact interactions that are occurring, most take place in workplaces with a minority occurring during home visits.”

Essential workers are more likely to have had a close contact at work than non-essential workers. “Most were wearing masks at the time, which is good, but more concerning is that 14 per cent were in non-essential workplaces,” she said.

The Government recognised the extraordinarily hard work that was being done by the population to suppress the Covid-19 curve for the third time, she said.

“While still high, case numbers, hospitalisations and ICU numbers are coming down. Vaccines are being administered. Our perseverance is paying off as we begin another chapter in our fight against this deadly virus.”

