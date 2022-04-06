88pc of Irish public are ‘optimistic’ about EU’s future

A new survey has found that 88pc of Irish people are optimistic about the future of the European Union, which is the highest in EU.

The 2022 Eurobarometer Report focuses on Irish citizens’ attitudes towards the EU in Ireland.

It examines the level of trust in the European institutions and the future direction of the EU.

The research also assesses how Irish people view the EU’s economic situation, their satisfaction with how democracy works in Ireland and in the EU, their trust in the media and overall satisfaction with measures taken to fight the pandemic.

The national report covers a period in early 2022 when Ireland started to re-open after almost two years of Covid-19 restrictions.

However, the fieldwork was completed before the Russian invasion of Ukraine and the recent upsurge in Covid cases across Europe.

According to the results, 71pc of Irish citizens have a positive image of the EU, the highest in the EU, and significantly above the EU average of 44pc.

71pc of Irish people also think Ireland is going in the right direction, an increase from 64pc in 2021, while 62pc think the EU is going in the right direction.

Two thirds of Irish citizens trust both the European Parliament (64pc) and the European Commission (63pc), with 60pc trusting the European Central Bank, and the European Council.

The results were discussed at an online event organised by the European Commission Representation and European Movement Ireland.

Head of the European Commission Representation in Ireland Barbara Nolan said: “The Covid pandemic has been a very difficult period for so many and as Ireland begins to return to a ‘new normal’ this spring, it is encouraging to see that Irish people continue to hold a very positive view of the European Union and remain optimistic for the future.”

The survey also found that 84pc of Irish people believe they are in a “rather good or very good” financial household position and 63pc believe the Irish economy is “in a good place”.

83pc of Irish people are satisfied with how democracy works in Ireland, and 81pc are satisfied with how democracy works in the EU. This is significantly higher than the EU average (56%: national democracy, 55%: EU democracy).

Meanwhile, radio is the most trusted media in Ireland (65pc) followed by TV (59pc), and the written press (53pc).

Just 26pc of the Irish public trust the internet and 17pc trust online social networks.