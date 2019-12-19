€7m crèche bailout will 'line pockets' of insurers

Children’s Minister Katherine Zappone announced that childcare providers will receive a payment averaging €1,500 to deal with extra insurance and administrative costs.

Speaking at Government Buildings last night, Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe said that the total cost of the package is €7m.

He said the figure comes from Ms Zappone’s budget in the Department of Children.

Mr Donohoe described it as a “very proportionate and targeted response” that “will ensure those crèches are opened in the new year”.

He indicated there would be no

further financial support provided by the Government. But the bailout comes despite Taoiseach Leo Varadkar telling the Dáil it would be “totally reckless” for the State to cover

insurance costs for crèches.

The payment is in response to up to 1,300 childcare providers being affected by soaring insurance premiums after underwriter Ironshore withdrew from the Irish market.

Insurance broker Padraic Smith & Co informed customers on Monday that it was unable to secure an alternative insurer and now crèches are being faced with premiums up to three times higher.

Ms Zappone said that payments will be issued by December 28 and will range from €1,500 to up to €26,000.

However, some TDs have accused the Government of simply lining the pockets of insurers.

Ms Zappone said the payments will depend on the number of children being cared for, and whether they are part-time or full-time.

She told the Oireachtas Children's Committee that the payment is also to cover for the extra administrative work which childcare providers had to undergo this year due to stricter regulations. Only one insurer is currently providing cover for childcare providers and some crèche owners have told how premiums have increased by up to six times.

"I understand the increase is causing difficulties, but my department is offering a number of supports including a case management system for those experiencing sustainability problems."

She also acknowledged that childcare providers can expect to experience a 100pc increase in premiums and said she is aware of situations where people had increases up to 300pc.

However, Fianna Fáil's Robert Troy said he has a "huge issue" with the fact Ms Zappone never met with Ironshore and that she hasn't met with Arachas to discuss the lowering of premiums.

"It is simply sticking a plaster on the matter and will get some childcare providers out the gap until Christmas," he told the Irish Independent.

"We are now using taxpayer money to subsidise a highly profitable insurance company."

The Longford-Westmeath TD also asked "where has Minister Zappone been for the last two years" after she told the committee the issue of insurance costs in the childcare sector only came to light "in recent weeks". Ms Zappone said only three out of 1,500 parliamentary questions she received in the last year concerned insurance for childcare providers.

"The dogs on the street know what's been going on with insurance," Mr Troy said.

Earlier yesterday, before the funding was announced, Mr Donohoe said he could not guarantee that no crèche will close because they cannot afford premiums next year.

"I can never offer a guarantee to any part of our economy in whether they're going to be open or closed in the future," he admitted at an event in Dublin's north inner city.

"But I can assure you that I am aware of the pressures that crèche owners are facing now due to a change in insurance coverage and I will see what can be done with Minister Zappone to provide stability on this issue for next year."

Meanwhile, crèche owners who are not members of Early Childhood Ireland (ECI), an organisation representing childcare providers, have queried why ECI members are being offered a 30pc discount on insurance with Arachas.

Fianna Fáil TD Anne Rabbitte said she welcomed the Government taking some form of action on the issue, but also queried ECI members being offered a discount since ECI does not lower a crèche's risk rating. "A lot of the childcare providers I've spoken to have no claims pending and yet they are looking at a 200pc increase," she said.

Ms Rabbitte added that the €1,500 won't do much for crèches that are being quoted premiums of up to €9,000.

Trade union Siptu has called on the Government to take immediate action to secure affordable rates.

Siptu co-ordinator Yvonne McGrath said there are serious concerns about staff in the early years sector losing jobs.

"The early years funding model is in crisis. Many services may be left with no option but to close."

