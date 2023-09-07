750 Ukrainian refugees will be living in tents in Stradbally in next six weeks – O’Gorman

Minister for Integration Roderic O’Gorman said he cannot rule out using tented accommodation for refugees (Niall Carson/PA)

Equality and Integration Minister Roderic O’Gorman has said he “can’t rule out” further use of tents to house Ukrainian refugees as 500 migrants are coming to Ireland per week.

This is an increase to numbers seen earlier in the summer and he said that, as a result, 750 refugees will soon be housed at the site of music festival Electric Picnic - which hosted 70,000 revellers at the Stradbally site in Co Laois at the weekend.

They will later be “moved elsewhere”.

The Government had also asked the National Ploughing Championships to accommodate people after its event at the end of September, but organisers said it had no camping area and the Ratheniska land would be needed for farming.

Mr O'Gorman said the Government was always going to face a "pinch point" at this time of year, but there has also been an increase over the summer in the number of Ukrainian nationals arriving in Ireland.

The Green Party TD also said that almost 3,000 refugees had been moved out of student accommodation ahead of the academic year, but that most hotel contracts are rolling over.

He said it was "difficult" to project how many more refugees would arrive by the end of the year.

Speaking to reporters this morning, Mr O'Gorman said: "I can't rule out further use of the tented accommodation, but I think it's important to remember in the context of accommodating 70,000 people, we'll at maximum be accommodating 750 in tents."

He added: "The state is accommodating 70,000 Ukrainians, and right now about 200 are in tented accommodation. That will grow over the next six weeks to about 750 but that's 750 out of 70,000.

"In the context of international protection accommodation, we're accommodating about 23,000 persons and again, it's about 300 in tented accommodation. So it is a small proportion of our overall offering, but when the system is under pressure like that all options have to be used."

The minister said most hotel contracts have been renewed but the State may have had to “move away” from renewing certain deals.

He said some hotels used buildings to house refugees which weren’t “registered properly” with the State and this was a breach of contract.

“There have been circumstances where buildings, houses that weren’t maybe registered properly with the department, where the department weren’t informed that they were being used were being used by people in providing accommodation.

The minister said this was a “clear breach of a contract” in certain cases and contracts ended, with the providers no longer being paid.

As of June, 84,613 people have fled to Ireland after the Russian invasion of Ukraine which began in February last year, with around 69,885 now being housed by the State.

The State is also housing 23,195 asylum seekers who have arrived in Ireland.

Mr O'Gorman said he would be bringing forward proposals to Cabinet in the coming weeks in relation to international protection accommodation, including a revised version of the White Paper on ending direct provision.