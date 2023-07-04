65pc increase in gender recognition certificates issued last year

There has been a 65pc increase in the number of gender recognition certificates issued last year compared to 2021.

A total of 321 certs were issued by the Government this year, latest figures brought to Cabinet today show.

This is an increase of 65pc from 2021, when 194 certs were issued and 2020, when 107 were issued.

People have been able to self-identify their gender since the Gender Recognition Act was passed in 2015.

The act allows for a person to apply for a Gender Recognition Certificate in order to have their preferred gender recognised by the State.

Once a cert is issued, the gender of the person named on the certificate becomes for all purposes their preferred gender from that date forward. However, this is not retrospective.

Since 2015, the number of certs issued has steadily grown each year.

There was a small decrease in 2017, when 95 certs were issued, when compared with 2016 (103).

There was also a fall-off during the pandemic, with 159 certs issued during 2019 falling to 107 in 2020.

So far, 1,188 gender recognition certs have been issued by the Department of Social Protection.

It is not clear how many certs were issued that were male to female or female to male in 2022 and the Government’s annual report on the certs is due to be published shortly.

In 2021, 90 certs were male to female and 104 were female to male.