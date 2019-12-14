6 ways Johnson's landslide will change course of Ireland's future

Boris Johnson will now seek to pass the UK-EU withdrawal deal in parliament in the coming weeks and begin trade talks early next year. These discussions could take years and, despite the slogan, Brexit will never really be done. It is a permanent change and its consequences will affect Ireland, its society and its economy, forever.

2. Ireland loses leverage

Ireland has been at the forefront of the Brexit negotiations owing to the fact it is the only EU country that shares a land border with the UK. The Northern Ireland protocol - and what checks will apply to goods crossing the Irish Sea - will be a vital element of the trade talks.

While Ireland has been granted an enhanced role in how the Brexit agreement will be implemented, Cabinet ministers were warned in a confidential memo last month that we "will no longer have the same degree of privileged access into the negotiation process".

One saving grace is the presence of our own Phil Hogan as EU Trade Commissioner, but the next phase of Brexit could be quite a different experience for Ireland diplomatically.

3. The return of Stormont

The Westminster election could be a catalyst to finally get power-sharing back up and running. The DUP, which lost two Commons seats and its hold over the Tories, may now find it impossible to resist going back into power with Sinn Féin in order to exert some influence over Brexit and its desire to avoid a border down the Irish Sea.

Talks will begin next week and Tánaiste Simon Coveney has set a Christmas Eve deadline. Failure to reach agreement will mean fresh Assembly elections in the new year.

4. We need to talk about a united Ireland

For the first time, Northern Ireland has elected more nationalist MPs than unionists. By pursuing its ambition for the UK to leave the EU, the DUP has done arguably irreparable damage to something it holds even more precious than Brexit - the Union.

But this result is also a manifestation of the demographic shifts in the North where unionism is no longer in the majority. Sinn Féin's calls for a Border poll will only intensify now - and it won't be the only one saying it. The Irish Government will be acutely aware of the impact of this result. It will come under pressure to formulate a pathway to unity and engage more intensively with mainstream unionism.

5. The end of the Union

The SNP now has a mandate to pursue a second Scottish independence referendum. Mr Johnson's government will not grant one but that won't stop Nicola Sturgeon's administration acting unilaterally potentially setting up a constitutional crisis not dissimilar to Catalonia's fraught independence referendum two years ago.

Ireland has forged stronger relations with Scotland in recent years. But will the Government here back a democratic vote for Scotland to leave the Union? Will Ireland back Scotland's rapid ascension to the EU if it does leave? If so, on both counts, it will put a further strain on relations with London.

6. The message matters

With the general election here now hovering into view, the Dáil parties will all learn a thing or two from what transpired in the UK. Labour's muddled position on Brexit was fatal.

Over here, Fine Gael will have to put recent internal difficulties aside and reset the narrative heading into the new year with a clear message to voters on why it should be given a historic third term.

The same goes for Fianna Fáil, which needs to convince voters that, despite a booming economy, Fine Gael should be turfed out. For the smaller parties, meanwhile, there is a sharp lesson to be learned from the hubris of Lib Dem leader Jo Swinson, who claimed she could become prime minister, but ended up losing her own seat.

