A total of 500 Afghan nationals will get temporary residence under a re-opening of the Government’s Afghan Admission Programme.

Current or former Afghan nationals living in Ireland will be able to apply for temporary residence for four close family members for the next eight weeks from Thursday.

Under the programme, priority will be given to those most vulnerable including older people, children, women and girls and people with disabilities.

Minister for Justice Helen McEntee will announce on Tuesday that as a result of the reopening of the programme, a total of 1,200 Afghan nationals will be able to live in Ireland under “very high level of support”.

So far this year, 110 Afghan nationals were granted a statutory Family Reunification permission and a further 102 Join Family visas have been issued to Afghan citizens since August.

The programme is part of the Government’s response to the crisis in Afghanistan.

“Combined with the 500 available places on the programme that we are announcing today, this represents a very high level of support for the 1,200 strong Afghan community currently living in Ireland,” Minister McEntee said.

The 500 new places will be awarded to those deemed most at risk.

The programme is open to Afghan nationals living legally in Ireland, on or before September 1, to apply to have their family members, who currently live in Afghanistan or who have fled to neighbouring countries, join them in Ireland.

The eligible neighbouring countries are Iran, Pakistan, Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan and Tajikistan.

Family members who are covered by the scheme include a spouse, civil partner, defacto partner, their underage children and adult children where they are unmarried and do not have dependents.

Grandparent or a related underage children without parents, where the applicant has parental responsibility, can also apply.

Afghan nationals can also seek to have their vulnerable close family members without spouses, partners or other close relatives to support them, to join their relatives in Ireland.

The applicants must be able to “maintain” their family members and are responsible for travel costs.

“Our objective is to ensure that applications can be processed as quickly as possible and the criteria have been developed with this in mind,” said Minister of State James Browne.

The programme will reopen for applications on December 16 and close on 10 February 2022 after eight weeks.