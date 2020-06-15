50 Fianna Fáil councillors launch campaign to stop new government deal

A group of over 50 councillors have launched a campaign to “defeat” the newly agreed programme for government.

In a statement, the group calling themselves ‘Fairer Future’ insisted the agreement will not deliver change.

The councillors from Cavan, Clare, Cork, Donegal, Galway, Kerry, Kildare, Leitrim, Louth, Meath, Sligo, Tipperary, Waterford and Wexford said the document “confirmed their fears” that he new government will be a “continuation of status quo politics”.

In a statement, Cork County Councillor Deidre Kelly said: “We know that at our best Fianna Fáil can transform communities and the country in the interests of working people.”

“After nine years of Fine Gael rule Ireland needs real change. This programme for government will not deliver change. It will do nothing to address the quality of life issues facing so many people in Ireland. We’ve seen the reality of Fine Gael in Government and we don’t believe Fianna Fáil should sign up to a deal that means a continuation of the status quo on housing and rural life. This is not what people voted for,” she added.

Roscommon County Councillor Orla Leyden said the programme for government was “just a series of reheated policies” and added that “the future of our movement is at stake”.

“So too are our values of equality of opportunity, good housing, protecting the vulnerable and the prioritisation of education. These issues, and so many more, are on the ballot paper. We know that this is a difficult decision for members across the country. It was only after much thought and discussion that I have decided to urge you, our fellow party members, to Vote NO and reject this deal,” she added.

Online Editors