€35bn investment in public transport in revised National Development Plan

The revised National Development Plan (NDP) will be published before the Budget with unprecedented €35bn investment in public transport, according to Public Expenditure Minister Michael McGrath.

Speaking in the Dáil, Mr McGrath appeared to downplay recent reports that the MetroLink project to link Dublin city centre and Dublin Airport could be delayed for up to five years. However he gave no absolute commitments on its construction schedule, saying only that there would be an “update” on the status of major projects.

“I can confirm that the review of the National Development Plan is almost complete, and will be published before the Budget, and we now have agreement from Cabinet in relation to the overall financial framework,” Mr McGrath told Social Democrats TD Jennifer Whitmore.

“It is going to be the largest public capital investment programme in the history of the State,” he added.

“For transport it will involve an investment of the order of €35bn across the decade out to 2030.”

He said the review of the NDP will involve “providing an update” for some critical projects.

He named these as MetroLink, DART Plus and Bus Connects, all major pieces of infrastructure for the Dublin area.

“I'm working with Minister Ryan on that, and the published review of the NDP will set out the latest plans in that regard,” Mr McGrath said.