€325-a-week basic income for artists will open to applications from next week

Minister for Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sport and Media, Catherine Martin TD (second left) at the launch of the basic income for artists. Picture: Collins

A basic income for artists of €325 a week, paid for by the State under a pilot scheme, will open to applicants next week.

Expected to be heavily oversubscribed, civil servants will assess applications before all those eligible go into a randomised software lottery to choose 2,000 lucky recipients.

The three-year programme, at a total cost of €105 million, will be monitored in progress – and compared to a control group of 1,000 artists who miss out of the subvention.

Applicants will have to have proof of income earned from the arts, evidence of having had practice and experience, and membership of a relevant representative body, such as Visual Arts Ireland, IMRO, or Dance Ireland, for instance.

Civil servants will then “go through eligibility to see who qualifies,” said Arts and Culture Minister Catherine Martin. “And then it will be put into a randomised software programme,” she said, when asked by the Irish Independent as to who would judge the artistry involved.” Everyone across the visual arts, theatre, literature, music, dance, opera, film, circus and architecture may apply.

“That will give us the 2,000 (recipients), but we will have to make sure, for example, that gender, geography, and all forms of society have clear representation,” the Minister added. The list of the successful applicants will not be made public, she later clarified, but their further income on top of the €16,900 they will receive annually from the State will be taxable.

“I am delighted that Ireland is leading the way internationally with this pioneering pilot scheme,” she said. “We’re a country with a rich heritage in the arts, and while the pandemic served to remind us of the vital role that arts and creativity play in society, for artists it served to heighten the precariousness of working in this sector.”

The pilot scheme recognises the need for security and supports to sustain and grow Ireland’s reputation for punching above our weight in creative talent and output, she added at a launch in the Project Arts Theatre attended by the Taoiseach and Tánaiste.

She said the pilot would operate via a non-competitive process, and was not a welfare payment. The scheme opens for applications on April 12 and

“Bold steps are necessary to ensure that we recognise the value of our artists and to ensure that they come back stronger than ever before,” she said, noting that the Green Party had championed a basic income scheme since its founding meeting.

“To have this piloted in the arts sector is ground-breaking.”

A basic income for the arts was the number one recommendation of the Arts and Culture Recovery Taskforce in its Life Worth Living report, commissioned by the minister in 2020.

The Taoiseach said the nation was entwined with the arts, and the “notion of Irishness inextricable” from it. The Tánaiste suggested the pilot scheme would be “noticed overseas,” and was a case of Ireland leading the world, as with the smoking ban in workplaces and the plastic bag levy. “Arts and culture gives us pride, and tells us who we are as Irish people, he said.

Colette Bennett, an economic analyst with Social Justice Ireland, said: “The introduction of a basic income has been proven in other countries to be good for wellbeing, good for entrepreneurship, good for the environment, and not to have any negative impact on labour force participation.”

“We expect that any evaluation of the current pilot will show similar benefits in an Irish context.”