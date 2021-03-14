30,000 vaccination appointments for high-risk groups cancelled due to suspension of AstraZeneca jab

THIRTY thousand people will have their AstraZeneca vaccination appointments cancelled this week as a result of the clinical pause on its roll-out.

The State will not seek to use other vaccines, such as those by Pfizer and Moderna, to meet the shortfall and to avoid disappointing those who had been due the AstraZeneca jab.

Such a move would disrupt other efforts to vaccinate other cohorts and could sow confusion, the Government has concluded. “It is not being considered at the moment.”

Meanwhile 117,000 people have had their first AstraZeneca injection and may now have a concern over their second, following reports of unusual blood-clotting patterns in recipients of the vaccine in Norway.

No AstaZeneca first-jab recipient in Ireland was due to have their second jab this week. But those awaiting their first inoculation with the Oxford-made protection include members of Cohort 4 — those at high risk because of underlying conditions and illnesses, such as transplantees and those on kidney dialysis, as well as some cancer sufferers.

The others are the remainder of the frontline healthcare workers, where there has been a 95pc collapse in Covid-19 cases as a result of vaccinations already completed.

“Of course it will be very disappointing for people not to get their jab this week, and I recognise that and regret it,” Health Minister Stephen Donnelly told the Irish Independent.

“I hope they will be comforted by the fact that the clinical advice is erring on the side of caution while this issue is investigated. I’d be glad to know that this is clinically-led.”

The Government expects the European Medicines Agency (EMA), which is studying reports, to make a recommendation on Thursday, which could allow a resumption of the use of the AstraZeneca vaccine by next week.

An initial investigation into a report in Austria found no blood-clotting that would be out of the usual pattern for the particular population involved.

But Norway, which has a similar population to Ireland, has flagged possibly unusual clots in young people and in the brain, rather than the leg. The number of cases, however, is extremely small and may not be statistically significant. It is not known how many AstraZeneca vaccines have been administered in Norway.

Those aged 70 and over have been receiving vaccines other than AstraZeneca, and given Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna jabs instead.

The dose interval for AstraZeneca vaccines has been pushed out to 12 weeks, meaning no one in Ireland has yet received both AstraZeneca jabs.

Mr Donnelly said he did not expect that the cancellation of vaccination appointments this week could have a knock-on effect in administering other jabs later, saying he was confident that timelines would not be affected.

“I think people will wait to see what the EMA says and the delay may only be of one week.”

He said the Health Products Regulatory Authority in Ireland had only received a small number of reports about embolisms or blood clots, thought to number four.

None of the Irish cases are unusual in the manner reported by Norway, and no cause-and-effect link has been established to any vaccine, suggesting they may have occurred in ordinary course.

“I think people understand,” Mr Donnelly said. “It is not leading to any fewer doses arriving here.” While there had been well-publicised disruptions in AstraZeneca supplies, the new issue would not affect this in any way.

Meanwhile first dose recipients of the AstraZeneca jab will not be able to switch to an alternative product when the time comes for their second. A senior source said: “With these cohorts it makes sense to use the same vaccines in the follow-up programme.”

The Department of Health is buoyed by new research from Scotland showing that the AstraZeneca jab is just as effective as the Pfizer and Moderna, which work in a different way in suppressing Covid-19.

