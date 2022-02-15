€25,000 fines for ex-politicians in new tougher lobbying rules

Minister for Public Expenditure and Reform Michael McGrath will today ask Cabinet colleagues for Government approval to finalise legislation

Former ministers, senior civil servants and special advisors who do not comply with the 12 month cooling off period when taking up lobbying roles will be fined €25,000.

They will also be prohibited from lobbying for up to two years and it will also be an offence for a person to fail to register or submit lobbying returns to the Standards in Public Office Commission (Sipo).

Minister for Public Expenditure and Reform Michael McGrath will today ask Cabinet colleagues for Government approval to finalise legislation to strengthen the regulation of lobbying activity by former ministers, senior civil servants and special advisers.

It comes after extensive controversy over the appointment of former junior minister at the Department of Finance Michael D’Arcy to the position of Chief Executive of the Irish Association of Investment Managers shortly after he had finished up as a minister.

Under proposals to be considered by cabinet, a failure to comply with the statutory 12 month cooling-off period for lobbying activity will for the first time be a punishable offence with a monetary penalty of up to €25,000 and a prohibition from lobbying activity for up to 2 years.

Cabinet ministers will also consider a proposal from Minister McGrath to make it an offence for a person to take any action with the purpose of avoiding obligations to either register or submit lobbying returns to the Commission.

The sanctions will be overseen by Sipo.

The General Scheme of the Regulation of Lobbying (Amendment) Bill will also include business representative bodies or coalitions of business interests, regardless of number of employees within its scope

This will mean that members of such groups will have to be named on lobbying returns to ensure such groups do not avoid the requirement to register.

Meanwhile, Cabinet ministers will also consider a report from Tusla on the numbers of refuge spaces available for victims of domestic violence.

It will be brought to Cabinet by Minister for Justice Helen McEntee and Children’s Minister Roderic O’Gorman, with its findings to be published later in the week.

The review comes after opposition politicians have called for the numbers of refuge places to be increased as Ireland is short half of the spaces that it is supposed to have under the Istanbul Convention.