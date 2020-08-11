| 17°C Dublin

€240k travel expenses for senators during lockdown

The Seanad chamber. Photo: Alan Betson

Senan Molony

Senators have been awarded attendance and subsistence payments for April and May this year, despite the upper house being closed at that time.

The Seanad elections took place from March 30-31, but it took 90 days before those elected gathered for a sitting on June 29.

There were no sitting days for the Seanad while the nation was in the midst of lockdown, until a Taoiseach was elected in June and the Oireachtas got to work. But 48 Seanad members elected in late March and early April still received expenses, as if it was fully functioning, for the months of April and May.