200,000 students eligible to claim one-off €250 Covid grants before Christmas

Up to 200,000 third level students will be able to claim special €250 payments – brought in because of the Covid-19 pandemic – before Christmas.

The Irish Independent has learned the scheme, which will be formally launched by Higher Education Minister Simon Harris today, will also include postgraduate students.

The €50m one-off Covid payment scheme was announced in last month’s Budget in recognition of the impact of the pandemic on students.

The 2019-2020 academic year was severely hit by the crisis and the bulk of learning is now taking place online amid the ongoing Covid-19 restrictions.

The funding was provided for in the Budget to offer financial assistance and acknowledge the upheaval experienced by students.

All full-time EU undergraduate and postgraduate students are eligible for the payments.

Under the plans being unveiled today, students who avail of Student Universal Support Ireland (SUSI) supports will receive a €250 top-up in their grant before Christmas.

Students who do not get SUSI grants will be able to reduce any outstanding contribution fee payment by €250 or receive a €250 credit note for their institution.

After the payments were announced in the Budget, Mr Harris said: “For students, this year has been like no other.

“The majority of college will be online for this semester and we will provide financial assistance through a €50m fund.”

Since then work was carried out by his department on how the scheme would operate and the plans were brought to Cabinet on Tuesday for Government approval.

The €50m scheme is in addition to €15m of IT support, including laptops for students, and a combined €13m in other funding related to access to third level for vulnerable students as well as mental health and well-being supports.

There are plans for Mr Harris to meet the presidents of all third level institutions to discuss what college life will be like in 2021 as the pandemic continues.

At present students can travel to universities for laboratory-based or other practical classes but most lectures are taking place online.

Colleges were asked to implement restricted study practices in September – almost a month before the national Level 5 restrictions were introduced.

