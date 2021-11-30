| 9.5°C Dublin

€200,000 raised for Sinn Féin at US ‘shotgun’ golf event

Teams of four charged €7,500 to play at NY golf tournament

Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald. Photo: Frank McGrath

Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald. Photo: Frank McGrath

Fionnán Sheahan Twitter Email

Sinn Féin had a “shotgun start” to a fundraiser at an elite golf club, raising more than €200,000.

Mary Lou McDonald’s party raked in the cash at the tournament in New York last month. Teams were charged $7,500 for four players in the tournament, followed by a $1,000-a-plate dinner.

