€200,000 raised for Sinn Féin at US ‘shotgun’ golf event

Sinn Féin had a “shotgun start” to a fundraiser at an elite golf club, raising more than €200,000.

Mary Lou McDonald’s party raked in the cash at the tournament in New York last month. Teams were charged $7,500 for four players in the tournament, followed by a $1,000-a-plate dinner.

The Friends of Sinn Féin is an official element of the party and “supports the work of Sinn Féin in Ireland and the USA”. The organisation has raised nearly €14m in the US over the past 20 years.

The holding of the latest lucrative fundraiser is not mentioned anywhere on the party’s websites or social media in the US or Ireland.

But the day after the golf tournament in mid-October, the party registered a cool $232,000 – just over €200,000. The money was handed over by supporters, from law firms to construction businesses, in New York and New Jersey.

The invitation for the “Friends of Sinn Féin golf outing” says entry for a four-ball – four players – was $7,500, including brunch, cocktails and dinner.

The sponsorship of a tee was $2,000 and attending the dinner would cost $1,000. The private letter says the committee “cordially invite you to a golf outing to support the continued growth of Sinn Féin USA and the building of a new and united Ireland”.

The start of the golf tournament was listed as “Shotgun. 12 noon”. A shotgun start in a golf tournament format is where all players tee off simultaneously from different holes. It is often used in charity events so that all the teams finish at the same time.

The brunch was at 10am and the awards, cocktails and dinner was scheduled for 5pm. The tournament was held at the Hudson National Golf Club in New York state.

“Hudson National Golf Club is one of the premier private golf clubs in New York State,” the club says. “An atmosphere of tradition and rustic elegance is evident throughout. Members and guests are provided with a private refuge from their busy professional lives, and are offered the finest in food and service.”

The golf club is an hour’s drive from Manhattan and was previously listed in the top 10 most expensive in New York, with a first-time joining fee of $210,000. The clubhouse is an English stone manor house built in 1911.

The money and donors are listed in returns to the US Department of Justice. Sinn Féin says the money does not come back to Ireland to be used for campaigning here.

“Sinn Féin is fully compliant with all funding regulations in Ireland. All monies raised by Friends of Sinn Féin are recorded with the US Justice Department and all Friends of Sinn Féin accounts are published bi-annually on the Department of Justice website,” a party spokesperson said.

“No monies come from Friends of Sinn Féin to the party in the south of Ireland, and the party in the north of Ireland has not received any monies which come from Friends of Sinn Féin in over two and a half years. Any money received prior to this in the north of Ireland is in compliance with Electoral Commission rules.”

The organisation’s website says “donations to Friends of Sinn Féin directly support the work of Sinn Féin in North of Ireland and to maintain our work in the USA”.

Friends of Sinn Féin USA was set up in 1994, following a visit by Gerry Adams, then Sinn Féin leader.

It says: “We are proud to support the work of Sinn Féin in Ireland and the USA. Friends of Sinn Féin USA is the authorised and official body to support Sinn Féin in the USA.”