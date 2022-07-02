€2,000 ticket cost for VIP table at Sydney dinner with Mary Lou McDonald

Tickets to sit at a VIP table at an upcoming dinner in Australian with Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald as keynote speaker are on sale for upwards €2,000.

The Sydney dinner is co-hosted by the Irish Australian Chamber of Commerce, which is organising a series of events with Ms McDonald, and the TCD Alumni Sydney chapter.

Ms McDonald will speak about the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic, Brexit and Ireland’s role internationally.

She is expected to meet with various members of the country’s Irish community.

The tickets start at $214.50 Australian dollars (€140) for individuals and $2,145 (€1,400) for tables and reach nearly $3,300 (€2,160) for a ‘Gold Table’ where attendees will sit at a VIP table with the speakers, according to the event website.

The $214.50 (€140) ticket is available for individual members or Trinity alumni, while other guests would be required to pay $242 (around €158).

A members or Trinity alumni table costs $2,145 (€1,400), with a guest table costing $2,420 (€1,580).

In a statement issued to Independent.ie, a Sinn Féin spokesperson said the party “will not be receiving any income from the tour”.

“It is to engage with the Irish community in Australia, with political representatives and with businesses and trade unions on issues in Ireland; north and south,” the spokesperson said.

The event page outlines that the Irish Australian Chamber of Commerce “will host a series of events across Australia this July, featuring keynote speaker Mary Lou McDonald, President of Sinn Féin and Leader of the Opposition in the 33rd Dáil”.

“Ms McDonald will share her thoughts on the impact of the global pandemic, on the implications of Brexit, and on the role of Ireland in both Europe and the wider world from a business and geopolitical perspective going forward.

“We look forward to being able to bring such a high-profile visitor to Australia to address our members and guests and look forward to the discussion.”

The dinner takes place at 7pm on 21 July at View By Sydney, an event venue near Sydney Harbour Bridge.