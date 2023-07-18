€1m drop in TV licence payments amid RTÉ scandal

New figures show 6,000 fewer people paid fee in June and July compared to last year

There are early indications that people are withholding their TV licence fee as RTÉ grapples with a rolling scandal.

New figures show a drop of more than 30pc in renewals in the first week of July when compared with the same period last year.

The development has so far cost RTÉ close to €1m.

The numbers paying in June also dropped by a smaller amount, leading one member of the Oireachtas Media Committee to suggest there was a “rapid fall” after news about secret payments to Ryan Tubridy emerged.

Fine Gael TD Brendan Griffin said: “Even with a rising population, the figures have clearly fallen for June and drastically for the first week of July.”

Figures released by the Department of Media reveal a fall of almost 6,000 in the number of people paying their €160 licence fee when compared to the same period last year.

In the first week of July 2022, there were 13,504 renewals and 1,928 first-time licences bought.

The vast majority of these 15,432 households would have been due to pay another €160 in the first week of this July – but only 10,076 did.

Mr Griffin, who obtained the figures, said the drop-off in compliance is “considerable” and will lead to a “serious funding crisis for RTÉ”.

“RTÉ and the minister will need to put in place a contingency plan now to mitigate against the possible effects of continued revenue loss.

“It’s obvious that a significant proportion of the population have lost confidence in the national broadcaster due to recent scandalous revelations,” he said.

The TV licence evasion rate is already around 15pc and RTÉ estimates this costs the national broadcaster about €60m a year in lost revenue.

The Irish Independent revealed at the weekend that the Government is likely to reform the fee into a “broadcasting charge” that will be collected from every household by the Revenue Commissioners.

Separately this newspaper has learned that taxpayers would have to pay a €260 fee every year if RTÉ’s commercial funding was to be scrapped and the broadcaster became ad-free.

The use of barter accounts and lavish spending on football tickets, travel and concerts by RTÉ’s commercial wing has raised questions over the viability of a broadcaster that used both public funds and ad revenue.

The hike of €100 on the current €160 charge would only apply if ministers decide to follow the BBC model where there are no advertisements.

Media Minister Catherine Martin last week set out the costs of such a measure in reply to a parliamentary question.

She said: “The [Future of Media] Commission estimated, based on a 2019 reference year, that the licence fee would have to have been set at €260 per annum, rather than €160, to replace all displaced commercial revenues.”