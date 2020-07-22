€16k allowance for 'super-junior' ministers branded as an 'extravagance'

THE government's plan to extend a €16,000 allowance to all three super junior ministers has been branded as an "extravagance" at a time that families fear for their incomes due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald made the claim as she challenged Taoiseach Micheál Martin on the issue and asked: "How on earth do you justify it?"

Public Expenditure Minister Michael McGrath has drafted legislation allowing pay hikes to three rather than two ministers of State who sit at the cabinet table.

Current legislation allows for an extra €16,288-a-year allowance in addition to the minister of State salary of €124,439 for two members of Cabinet.

Read More

The three set to benefit are Fianna Fáil’s Jack Chambers, who is chief whip, Fine Gael’s Hildegarde Naughten, minister of State for roads, and Green Party Senator Pippa Hackett, a junior minister in the Department of Agriculture.

In the Dáil, Ms McDonald argued that extending the allowance to all three ministers is "a fairly extraordinary decision to make at a time when you are also proposing to cut the Covid [unemployment] payments that so many workers and families relying on."

She asked Mr Martin if it is true that legislation will be brought forward and asked him to justify the decision.

Mr Martin said of the super-junior role that "there’s either a rate for the job or there’s not".

He said the matter will be "regularised".

The Taoiseach added: "We have three super-junior ministers, one being the chief whip, and that will be regularised because you’re either a super junior at the Cabinet table or you’re not.

The last government was unable to give a pay increase to former Minister of State for Higher Education Mary Mitchell O’Connor as legislation only permitted increases for two junior ministers.

Disability Minister Finian McGrath and Defence Minister Paul Kehoe were already in receipt of the allowance.

Read More

Online Editors