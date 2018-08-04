16 Labour councillors back Brendan Howlin's leadership after quartet call for him to step down

The statement follows calls from four Labour councillors and one party representative for Mr Howlin to step down as leader.

However, this morning, a group of councillors said they “disagree that a leadership change should be the focus of the party at this time”.

The statement insists the party should focus on “housing, precarious work, childcare and free education” policies rather than a leadership election.

“The utterances of the last few days do not have the support of all Labour Councillors and while we do support full membership engagement in any leadership election, we do not feel this is the right time for a change,” it says.

“What we need now is focus on the policies outlined above and a frank and open discussion with membership about the future of the party. Recent poll numbers are disappointing but we have excellent reps on the ground working hard night and day,” it adds

The statement was signed by the following Labour councillors:

Cllr. Paul Bell, Cllr Ann Breen, Cllr. Brendan Carr, Cllr. Bobby Ireton, Cllr. Deirdre Kinsgton, Cllr. George Lawlor, Cllr. Brian McDonagh, Cllr. Andrew Montague, Cllr. Rebecca Moynihan, Cllr. Peter O’Brien, Cllr. Dennis O’Callaghan, Cllr. Rob O’Donoghue, Cllr. Johnnie Penrose, Cllr. Pio Smith, Cllr, Grace Tallon, Cllr. Alex White.

