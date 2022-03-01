143 Ukrainians have arrived in Ireland since waiving of visa requirements last week, Dáil hears

A total of 143 Ukrainians have arrived in Ireland since the waiving of visa requirements last week, the Dáil has heard.

But Justice Minister Helen McEntee said the large majority were those who were already normally resident in the State or entitled to do so. She did not specify the number of arrivals without any connection to Ireland.

A spokesman for the Department of Justice later told the Irish Independent: “I’d say so far you are looking at 30 people”, who were arriving as refugees from Ukraine itself.

Ms McEntee, speaking on a Government motion of condemnation against Russia, said the invasion had been a blatant disregard of international law, “ a blatant disregard for the sanctity of human life.”

She added: “It is an act of an autocratic and dangerous bully with no regard for the interests of anyone but himself.

“I think it's important to say that this is Putin's war.

"The images from Ukraine are truly horrifying – families fleeing their homes, bombs ripping through cities and towns, and images of doctors fighting in vain to save the life of a six-year-old girl still wearing her pyjamas.”

She said: “Those doctors were right to demand that the images of that dying girl be shown to Vladimir Putin.

“Nothing so encapsulated the horror of war.

"And we must be clear that nobody is responsible for this war but Vladimir Putin and those who surround him in a discredited and morally-bankrupt regime.

"They are responsible for the death and destruction visited upon a proud country whose only desire is freedom.”

By contrast, the world sees the best of the human spirit in President Zelensky and his people in fighting for their right to manage their own destiny, minister McEntee said.

Earlier, Minister for Foreign Affairs Simon Coveney revealed that a number of people had contact his Department to see how they could go to Ukraine to resist the Russian invasion.

Mr Coveney said last Thursday was “a day that will live in infamy,” echoing President Franklin Delano Roosevelt’s famous denunciation of the attack on Pearl Harbour on December 7, 1941.

But he added: “Irish citizens should not travel to Ukraine under any circumstances.”

Ms McEntee said by contrast: “We see members of the Ukrainian community here returning to help the country at its time of need.”

We should be proud to count corners if they desire to be part of the European Union.

Our union of free nations working together for mutual benefit a union as we know, in which smaller nations and larger nations share peace and prosperity equally.

But that Mr Coveney said many in Russia had been deeply courageous in protesting against their Government’s military aggression.

He added: “We know that the people of Belarus are not represented by the aggressive actions of the Belarussian Government either.”

Enormous damage and destruction had been done, and the loss of human life was already “beyond shocking,” he said.

“But there is still time to pull back and to choose a path of reason, restraint and diplomacy.

In this motion, the Dáil calls on Russia to withdraw its military immediately. This can be done at any moment,” Mr Coveney said.

“What has happened will not be forgotten. But we can still work towards peace and resolution and that is something I think should be an aspiration for everybody in this House to support.”

President Putin’s placing of Russian nuclear forces on high alert carried a risk of “catastrophc miscalculation,” Mr Coveney said, demanding that they should return to their normal status.

Former Minister for Foreign Affairs Charlie Flanagan said there was a war crimes case against President Putin and his henchmen at the International Criminal Court and evidence must be gathered now.

He noted that Russian Ambassador Yury Filatov had said on national television here that it would be “insane” for Russian to invade Ukraine and Russian would not do it.

He said he wanted to know if the Ambassador now regarded Vladimir Putin as insane.