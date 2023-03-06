Taoiseach Leo Varadkar is meeting with his fellow Coalition leaders Micheál Martin and Eamon Ryan this evening to discuss the eviction ban. Photo: Niall Carson/PA

Landlords could get tax breaks worth €14,000 a year at cost of up to €794m for the taxpayer as part of a Government plan to keep them in the rental market.

With the eviction ban set to be extended, the Coalition is examining a number of proposals aimed at securing tenancies and reducing homelessness.

The three Government leaders are meeting this evening to discuss the ban on evictions which is due to end on March 31.

Ahead of the meeting government sources said they expected an extension of the ban. The Cabinet will meet tomorrow morning to sign off on the plan.

Meanwhile, a confidential options paper drafted for ministers said "significant fiscal incentives" for landlords will be needed to "withstand legal challenge" if the ban is extended.

Ministers were warned incentives will have to be "substantial in nature" and be linked directly to the eviction ban.

The research document outlines a series of tax packages specifically aimed at encouraging landlords to stay in the sector.

This includes introducing a new €14,000 tax break for landlords modelled on the rent-a-room scheme which gives homeowners a tax relief on rental income for renting a room in their own home.

The Department of Finance said the proposed tax exemption could cost between €397m and €794m.

Another option would see landlords given a €9,600 tax exemption similar to the Accommodation Recognition Payment which is paid to people who have housed refugees fleeing the Russian invasion of Ukraine in their own homes.

This would cost between €317m and €634m, according to the research paper.

The document also proposes a Local Property Tax deduction for landlords or cuts to PRSI or USC.

“A combination of smaller measures could be considered, but would need further examination to see if they would sufficiently compensate for interference with landlord’s constitutional proper rights,” it added.

The options paper suggests the tax cuts will be necessary if the Government extends the no-fault clause eviction ban for another two years.

It also suggests introducing a so-called ‘winter truce’ model based on the system in France which sees evictions banned during the colder months.

Speaking at an evening in Waterford today, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said the Government is seeking to balance the rights of tenants and landlords.

“I think anyone who’s been following this debate understands that it’s not a black and white decision. There are pros and cons. We have to weigh that up, and Cabinet will make a decision in the morning,” Mr Varadkar said

“It’s a balance of a number of different rights so one of the things that we’re facing at the moment, which is a real difficulty, is people coming home from abroad.

“30,000 people come home from abroad every year – some of them own houses and apartments and are not able to move back into them. People who have bought an apartment or a house for their kids to use when they go to college – not being able to access them is an issue for property owners,” he added.