THE Office of Public Works has been told to clawback €10m of taxpayers’ money that could be lost because officials mismeasured the floor space of the Department of Health.

A report from the Public Accounts Committee being published on Thursday has expressed “concern and frustration” over the OPW’s lease on the Miesian Plaza office block on Dublin’s Baggot Street, which houses both the Departments of Health and Children.

The OPW entered into a 25-year lease at Miesian Plaza in 2017 on an annual rent of €10 subject to a review ever five years.

Read More

However, the state agency’s mismeasurement of floor space for the building is expected to result in an over-payment of €10m during the lifetime of the lease.

The OPW has been in ongoing negotiations with the landlord, Remley Developments, since 2018 to try and recalibrate the lease but the report states that no substantial developments have taken place and notes that legal action on the issue is possible.

“The Committee remains concerned that the OPW will not succeed in preventing taxpayers being exposed for an additional €10 million that is a direct result of a fundamental error by OPW,” the PAC report, seen by Independent.ie, states.

“The Committee is also unsatisfied that after two years of negotiations with the landlord that no substantial developments have taken place.”

The report recommends that the OPW take “all necessary steps” to prevent the forecasted loss of €10m, ensure it has appropriately qualified staff to manage its property transactions, and that the PAC is given quarterly updates on the matter.

Separately the report also highlighted “significant delays” on a number of flood relief projects some of which were initiated in 2015 but physical work had yet to begin.

The report highlighted issues around non-compliant procurement with a private contractor for maintenance works, noting that a contract it entered was estimated to cost €12m over four years but ended up costing €39.4m.

“The C&AG [Comptroller and Auditor General] also identified six instances where construction works carried out as part of the contract breached the €500,000 limit and thus were non-compliant with procurement guidelines,” the report states.

The OPW re-advertised the contract and awarded a three-year deal to the same company but by the end of 2019 the contract cost nearly €8m more than estimated.

The PAC report also noted a €6.6m budget overrun in the development of a new Garda complex on Military Road in Kilmainham, which the OPW previously told the committee will be insufficient to accommodate the number of staff.

The Committee recommends that the OPW develops a detailed contingency plan to accommodate the staff in Harcourt Square if the Military Road development is not completed on time.

The report also states that the OPW had not been proactive enough in maximising the potential of vacant Garda properties with up to 49 vacant stations either being prepared for disposal or under consideration for community or county council use.