1 in 3 have appealed their mandatory hotel quarantine but only 1 in 10 appeals succeeded, Health Minister reveals

MORE than one-third of people facing mandatory hotel quarantine have appealed against.

But virtually nine in ten are refused, with only 11pc proving successful in their bid for freedom from quarantine.

Health Minister Stephen Donnelly told the Seanad the system had worked.

A total of 4,616 people had entered hotel quarantine, he said.

Of these, 178 residents had subsequently tested positive for Covid-19, he said.

And one-third of those who tested positive had highly transmissible new versions of the virus.

“According to the latest available HSE data, 59 cases associated with variants of concern have been detected,” Mr Donnelly said.

He did not specify how many of these would have involved the so-called Indian variant.

“We’re awaiting the results of whole genome sequencing on some additional samples at this time,” he said, insisting that mandatory hotel quarantine “has worked and is working.”

He added: “This data does not take account of cases which have been avoided in the community as a result of mandatory hotel quarantine. “

A total of 1,563 people appealed against mandatory 14-day detention under the various grounds specified under the restraint regulations, he said.

Only 178 appeals, or 11pc of the total, had been granted, with the vast bulk — 1,388, or 89pc — were refused, he said.

Fine Gael Senator Martin Conway said it was a big price to pay for individuals, but mandatory hotel quarantine had prevented thousands of people from becoming infected in the community. It had prevented deaths, he said.

While it may have been caused by Opposition pressure, it would be seen in time to have been a prudent step, he said.

Minister Donnelly said that while home quarantine could be effective as a measure for lower risk travellers, there were significant practical and legal challenges in monitoring and enforcing such a regime, instead of hotel quarantine.

This was particularly the case because of the high level of people who are asymptomatic, he said, involving some 30-40pc of those infected.

“This creates the risk that new variants could be imported and would not be identified in the absence of mandatory hotel quarantine,” Mr Donnelly said.

Also many other countries have been unable to adequately monitor new variants, which adds to the risk of circulation here, he said.

“While we have recently seen encouraging research which indicates that the vaccines we are using are effective against emerging variants, we need to remain vigilant,” the Minister said.

Senator Ivana Bacik pointed out that 4,900 people had died in Ireland from Covid-19. “In that dreadful context, clearly this was a necessary measure,” she said.

Some 2.7 million vaccines have now been administered, meaning that over half the adult population has now received their first dose of the vaccine, the minister said.

On digital green certificates for air travel within member states of the European Union, Ireland would ‘”broadly align itself” to the EU approach to non-essential travel from third countries, he said.

“This proposed extension does not preclude adaptation of the operation of mandatory hotel quarantine in response to the introduction of the digital cert,” he said.

Under EU rules for the digical green certificate issued today, proof of vaccination, that someone has recovered from covid, or has had a negative Covid test will be required. Only children under six will be exempt, potentially adding to travel costs for families.

“The legislation permits the designation and revocation of states, and the creation of further categories of exempted traveller,” Mr Donnelly added, pointing to revoking the designation of arrivals from Belgium, France, Luxembourg, and the United States.

But he emphasised: “In light of the risk associated with variants of concern, it is essential that cases arriving in Ireland are detected and traced as effectively as possible.

“Without mandatory hotel quarantine, it's likely that certain persons infected with new variants may arrive and not subsequently present for testing, due to a lack of symptoms.”

Sinn Féin Senator Niall Ó Donghaile said quarantining involved draconian powers and it was right that they be examined.

His party had supported the introduction of mandatory hotel quarantining, he said, but it was important that it be ‘re-evaluated at all times.”