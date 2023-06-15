Politicians warned off questioning DAA chief over whistleblower’s claims about security

DAA chief Kenny Jacobs said Dublin Airport is very safe for passengers. Photo: Gerry mooney

Politicians were warned against questioning Dublin Airport operator DAA over claims in a whistleblower’s protected disclosure.

The Irish Aviation Authority (IAA) is currently investigating claims made by a whistleblower that the airport’s security standards are “not fit for purpose” and could lead to a terrorist attack.

TDs and senators at the Oireachtas Transport Committee were told during a private meeting that for legal reasons they should avoid asking DAA chief Kenny Jacobs about whistleblower claims.

Legal advice was provided to the committee by the Office of Parliamentary Legal Advisers, which gives counsel to TDs and senators.

The north runway was also flagged as something politicians could not question Mr Jacobs about because it is a “planning issue”.

The committee’s deputy chairperson, Fianna Fáil senator Gerry Horkan, told the meeting: “Just to remind our members particularly, we are not discussing the north runway planning issue or the whistleblower security issue because that’s related to the Protected Disclosures Act and we’re not in a position to discuss that at the moment.”

A report from the European Aviation Safety Agency last year found seven prohibited items passed through Dublin airport, including guns and explosives.

During the hearing yesterday, this was raised by Fianna Fáil TD Cathal Crowe. However, Mr Horkan quickly intervened and urged him to take his “questioning in a slightly different direction” because “it has been agreed that particular matter relating to a protected disclosure can’t be discussed at the moment”.

This was due to an “ongoing IAA investigation”, he said.

Mr Jacobs told the committee aviation was “one of the most audited and regulated industries in the world”.

“I’m very satisfied that Dublin Airport is a very secure and safe airport for passengers this summer and for every summer,” he said.

He said US president Joe Biden brought an entourage of 600 people and had 14 aircraft at the airport for five days when he visited here in April.

“If there was an issue with security at Dublin Airport, that would not have happened. I think the security team is in a very good place. I think the security culture is very strong,” he said.

In April, the DAA had rejected an invitation to appear before the committee, saying it was busy preparing for the summer season.

The Transport Committee has written to the IAA looking for an update on its investigation into the whistleblower’s disclosure.

The IAA deemed the whistleblower’s disclosure as having prima facie evidence.

It was also handed to Green Party leader and Transport Minister Eamon Ryan in the Dáil last year by Labour TD Duncan Smith.

Separately, the airport had a major security breach in March when a man boarded an Aer Lingus plane without a passport or boarding pass.

He was later fined and deported after trying to pass through without a plane ticket a second time.