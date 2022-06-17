Politicians told they need to start taking maternity leave to lift barriers to women

Justice Minister Helen McEntee became the first cabinet minister in the history of the State to take maternity leave after the birth of her first child last year

Politicians have been warned they need to start taking maternity leave to change a “culture” that is stopping women from getting into politics.

TDs and senators are also being asked if they believe they should get to keep allowances and be provided with administrative supports while on maternity leave.

Last year, Helen McEntee became the first cabinet minister in the history of the State to take maternity leave.

The complicated arrangements required to let her take time off after having her first baby highlighted the lack of legal provision to allow Leinster House politicians to take leave after having a baby.

Constitutional restrictions mean the Government can’t appoint a new minister to take over when one goes on maternity leave, while TDs and senators must take “sick” leave in order to take time off after having a baby.

Since Ms McEntee’s historic maternity leave, the Government has been investigating how to introduce formal maternity leave for Leinster House politicians. TDs and senators have been sent a survey to try to understand what kind of maternity leave and supports politicians could want.

The survey, prepared by the Department of Children, Equality, Disability, Integration and Youth, has warned politicians that increasing the number of women in politics is only likely to come from politicians themselves leading a cultural change by taking more maternity leave.

“Officials hope to ensure that any provisions made mirror in so far as possible the entitlements available under the Maternity Protection Acts while reflecting the unique position of members,” the survey said.

"It is hoped that any provisions are workable for members, so that the entitlements can be fully availed of, without any pressure to return too early.

"In order to encourage more women into politics, provisions should not only be made, but should be utilised.

"This may be a cultural issue for consideration by all members, rather than a legal one.”

TDs and senators have been asked if they would like a “complete break” from work while on maternity or paternity leave, or if they would like the chance to “return to their duties from time to time”.

Public representatives were also consulted on whether there should be a minimum period of maternity leave, which a mother would have to take after the initial four-week recovery from birth.

The survey is also considering if fathers should have “an entitlement to maternity leave where the mother of the child has died". The survey has also asked if politicians should be allowed to keep certain roles, such as chair of Oireachtas committees, on their return.

“Should additional or other administrative supports be put in place for members on maternity leave to carry out any representational or other duties?” the survey asked, while another question asked for politicians’ views on “retaining general allowances, when on maternity leave”.

At the moment, politicians with young babies need to present a certificate from their GP, as though maternity leave was a sickness.

Some politicians have said they took shorter maternity leave than they were entitled to, because they felt guilty being off work while being public representatives.

The survey is being carried out with the Oireachtas women’s caucus.

Fianna Fáil’s Fiona O’Loughlin, who is chair of the caucus, said she believed efforts to improve provision of maternity leave in politics were a “recognition” that the country needs more women in politics.

“We need to be practical about getting more women in politics, and that means having maternity leave,” she said.