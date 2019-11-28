Politicians' negative remarks about asylum seekers are 'dangerous', warns Holocaust survivor as he's honoured

Tomi Reichental (84) was awarded the prestigious award at a ceremony in the Distillery Building at the Bar of Ireland in Dublin this evening.

Speaking to Independent.ie, he said he was concerned about the language that Irish politicians used about asylum seekers.

“It’s very saddening, because I’m living here 60 years and I never heard this [kind of] conversation going on,” he said.

“And it is leaders in the society that are creating and making remarks and I basically think that it’s not enough to say, ‘Sorry, I made a mistake’.

“This is very, very serious,” he said.

Mr Reichental said that politicians apologising for negative remarks about asylum seekers was not sufficient.

“These people, if they slipped and said this thing, that’s what they were thinking about,” he said.

“And after just saying sorry, it doesn’t clear them.

“Therefore, there should be repercussions. People need to be careful, especially the leaders in the community need to be very careful in these times, because it’s very dangerous,” he added.

Holocaust survivor Tomi Reichental with his award. Picture: Conor McCabe Photography

Mr Reichental is one of three holocaust survivors living in Ireland.

In 1944, at the age of nine, Mr Reichental, his mother, mother and grandmother were taken to Bergen Belsen concentration camp where they stayed until the camp was liberated in 1945.

Mr Reichental moved to Ireland in 1959 and did not speak about his experiences for more than 50 years.

For the past decade, he has delivered speeches to thousands of school children across the country.

Speaking at the awards ceremony, Tim O’Leary, SC, said that that Mr Reichental’s campaigning and storytelling was very relevant in the current political climate.

“The warning signs of the changing political climate cannot be ignored,” he said.

“This award is in recognition of the truly inspirational work Tomi has done across Ireland - we stand with him in his admirable and unrelenting defence of human rights,” he added.

Online Editors