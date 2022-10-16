There has been condemnation from Northern Ireland politicians after a video emerged showing a number of people appearing to chant ‘ooh ah up the Ra’ outside a bar in Dublin Airport.

The social media video emerged on Saturday and although it is not clear when the footage was taken, it has rapidly amassed more than 500,000 views on one account.

The footage appears to show a group of people singing and clapping along to part of the Wolfe Tones song Celtic Symphony, which has recently hit the headlines again after the Football Association of Ireland (FAI) apologised when a video emerged of the Republic of Ireland’s women’s football team chanting the controversial line from the 1987 track.

Former First Minister Arlene Foster criticised the scenes and said: “I know there are many good people in ROI who will be as outraged at this behaviour in a public place as I am.”

Read More

The DUP MLA Emma Little-Pengelly went further, calling the scenes “the shame of Ireland”.

"’The Ra’ hid in darkness and shot the unarmed, the off-duty in family homes and at work like absolute cowards,” she wrote.

"’The Ra’ planted bombs leaving children, civilians, women to die through their terrorism.

"’The Ra’ tortured children.

“Shame. Shame. Shame.”

Alliance Party MP Stephen Farry wrote: “More disgraceful behaviour. We are seeing a growing pattern of incidents in sectarian chants across different parts of society.

“Real dangers in this type of conduct becoming normalised or seen as acceptable.”

Meanwhile, Northern Ireland Minister Steve Baker condemned the video and said he was “deeply shocked and concerned to see this behaviour in Dublin airport”.

“This is profoundly disrespectful to the victims of terrorism,” he added.

In a statement, a spokesperson for Dublin Airport said: “DAA operates Dublin Airport and its core responsibility is to ensure the safety and security of passengers and to operate the airport in an efficient manner.

“The responsibility for inappropriate passenger behaviour in this instance rests entirely with the passengers in question.”

The scenes in the video mark the latest controversy involving the chant, less than a week after a video was widely circulated on social media showing Ireland’s players celebrating their win against Scotland in Hampden Park, which saw them qualify for the 2023 World Cup, chanting the line from the song.

Alongside the FAI, the team’s manager Vera Pauw and some players later apologised for the team’s actions, the latter saying it was a “lapse in judgment.”

Speaking to RTÉ, Ms Pauw said if she had been aware of the significance of the song, she would have addressed it immediately.

The team "should have respect for history," she said. "We've hurt people and we are very, very deeply sorry for that.”