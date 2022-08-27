Politicians charge electric cars at Leinster House for less than half the price public are paying

Peadar Tóibín says it is not right that TDs are getting a discount rate

TDs and senators can charge their electric cars at Leinster House for less than half what it costs ordinary consumers after initially availing of the service for free, the Irish Independent can reveal.

The service for politicians with EVs was free on an experimental basis in 2019 and 2020.

While they are now being charged, invoices show the cost is 18c per kilowatt hour, whereas ESB pre-pay prices start at 37.5c – more than twice as much.

It means elected representatives, including the junior minister for road transport, have been driving around at 40pc of the cost of someone who had to charge their battery at Merrion Square, across the street from Leinster House.

The Oireachtas EV charging facility was installed to “show leadership” after calls for parliament to be pro-active from ex-senator and health minister James Reilly and others.

The Oireachtas said cheap rates are now being applied to elected members because the campus was “on a very large meter”.

But there are plans for future e-charging to be supplied by the ESB and for TDs and senators to pay commercial prices by means of a credit or debit card.

Data released to the Irish Independent after a Freedom of Information request shows the demand for electric charging by TDs and senators at Leinster House doubled in the course of one year.

Twenty-seven users have received identity cards, but the Oireachtas has refused to identify individuals. Nor are there any details of the make and models of cars availing of the facilities.

“These records do not exist,” an official said.

Seven members refused to use the charging points until they were billed.

A number have been in contact to request billing, and one member has written “numerous times” to the Oireachtas, “agitating to be charged”.

A source said: “It was a trial at the beginning, and nobody was charged.”

Invoices for power use last year were issued last May after these approaches. Further invoices were sent out in June for charging so far this year.

In a statement, the Oireachtas said: “The Facilities Management Unit (FMU) earlier this year issued invoices to all users of the EV charging facility for electricity consumed in 2021 and in the first three months of 2022.

“Invoices for the second quarter will issue shortly and thereafter will issue on a quarterly basis.”

The heaviest individual Oireachtas user last year put 1,156.42kWh into their electric vehicle. Their recent bill will have been for €208.15.

However, if they had been paying at the ESB’s pre-pay fast-charge rate of 43.2c, they would be facing a bill of €499.57, or nearly two-and-a-half-times as much.

In 2020, during Covid, just over 7,000kWh of power was loaded into TDs’ and senators’ EVs at a special reduced up-front cost to the Oireachtas of €1,260.33.

Last year, the usage had doubled, with 14,304.38kWh used, at a special reduced cost of €2,574.82.

One user, Aontú TD Peadar Tóibín, who drives a 2019 Hyundai Kona, said: “The addition of the car-charging facilities in Leinster House is a good thing.

“It’s something that should be done in workplaces across the country.

“I bought a second-hand electric car in the year and there have been two occasions when I was very glad there was a charging point at Leinster House.

“But I think it’s incredible that TDs were getting the electricity for free up until the last few weeks, and it’s still not right that TDs are getting a discount rate under what other citizens are expected to pay at ESB charging stations.

“This L’Oreal instinct that many of the TDs have, that ‘in some way we are worth it’, has to go.

“These subsidies are unfair, especially when you consider that the wage of a TD is over twice the average industrial wage.”

Minister of State for Road Transport Hildegarde Naughton said she owns a plug-in hybrid Kia Niro 2.

“I use it in Leinster House when required. I believe it’s helpful to assist and incentivise motorists to make the switch to less-polluting vehicles, which includes measures such as free charging or grants towards the purchase of vehicles and installation of charging points.

“However, given the fuel and emission savings generated from use of my hybrid vehicle, I am happy to pay whatever the commercial fee is.”

Other politicians who have hybrids, including James Browne and Mark Ward, said they have never used the service.