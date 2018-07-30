Politician asks Fianna Fáil councillors to back Eamon O'Cuiv as presidential candidate

A POLITICIAN considered part of Eamon O Cuiv’s “team” has written to Fianna Fáil councillors asking them to back the former minister as a presidential candidate.

A POLITICIAN considered part of Eamon O Cuiv’s “team” has written to Fianna Fáil councillors asking them to back the former minister as a presidential candidate.

Cllr Ollie Crowe, who is listed on Mr O Cuiv’s website as one of his closest allies, told colleagues that they shouldn’t live by the orders of party headquarters who are backing Michael D Higgins.

It has long been suspected that the Galway West TD is enthusiastic about a run for the office that was once held by his grandfather and Fianna Fáil founder Eamon de Valera.

However, party leader Micheál Martin has advocated staying out of the race and supporting the incumbent.

This goes against a motion passed at the most recent Fianna Fáil Ard Fheis but officially has the support of the frontbench, including Mr O Cuiv.

In a letter circulated to councillors, Mr Crowe said he firmly believes the party “should put forward a candidate to the people for the first office in the land and indeed that we have a duty as a political party to do so in the best interests of democracy along with a responsibility to thousands of Fianna Fáil members across the country to provide a candidate they can proudly support”.

He says that “sitting on the sidelines is simply not a suitable or appropriate option” because it amounts to turning away from a political race.

“The lack of consultation with representatives and members of the party in making this decision was an error but it is not one we need to live with,” Mr Crowe wrote.

He then adds that having had the “privilege” of working alongside Mr O Cuiv since being elected to Galway City Council in 2009, the ex-minister would make an “outstanding candidate”.

Mr Crowe claimed this evening that his letter was sent with the approval of Mr O Cuiv.

But he asked that councillors “consider providing support to him and examining whether it would be possible for your council to provide a nomination for Éamon”.

Fianna Fáil is the biggest party on a significant number of local authorities around the country.

“Deputy Ó Cúiv has served the party honourably since first being elected as a TD in 1992 and the strong support he continues to enjoy in Galway West is a reflection both of his capacity and endeavour.

“I can speak with first hand knowledge of the tireless work he puts into both his own constituency and our party more broadly. He has been a strong advocate for rural Ireland and a promoter of our native language throughout his career, whether in his role as Deputy or in the various ministerial posts he has held,” Mr Crowe says.

“As we all know, the role of the president is to represent Ireland effectively and more formal powers such as convening/dissolving the Dáil and ensuring all legislation is constitutional.”

He concludes that there is “no candidate in our party more qualified and capable of fulfilling these duties than Éamon”.

Reacting to news of the letter, a Fianna Fáil spokesman said: “This matter was discussed at a recent meeting of the Fianna Fáil Parliamentary Party and it was agreed unanimously that the Parliamentary Party would not nominate a candidate and would support the candidacy of President Michael D Higgins.

“The only body with the authority and ability to nominate a Fianna Fáil candidate for the presidential election is the Parliamentary Party. That body has made a decision with regard to this matter.”

Online Editors