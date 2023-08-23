Political support for BusConnects has been ‘lukewarm’, say health and environment groups frustrated by delays

BusConnects is a plan to increase the number, frequency and efficiency of city buses with health and environmental groups saying there are huge benefits

Health and environmental groups have accused politicians of ‘lukewarm’ support for BusConnects and say they fear the ambitious public transport project is losing momentum.

“Timelines are slipping,” said Dr Colm Byrne, of Irish Doctors for the Environment (IDE).

"The targets aren’t being hit and we need to get this going in both Dublin and in Cork and then expanded to all our major urban centres.”

IDE, part of the Active Travel Coalition, was joined in the plea by the Irish Heart Foundation, Irish College of General Practitioners, Royal College of Physicians, the Irish Pedestrian Network and Cyclist.ie, the national cycling advocacy network.

They said that at recent public meetings in Cork and Dublin about BusConnects routes and the need to reallocate road space for buses, political support had been “lukewarm at best”.

“Projects are at risk of being delayed or watered down unnecessarily,” they said.

“It is vital that public representatives give their full backing to these projects so that their many health, environmental and public realm benefits can be realised as quickly as possible.”

Mark Murphy, advocacy officer with the Irish Heart Foundation, said the benefits needed to be spelled out far more clearly for the public.

“It will always be a challenge to move from the status quo and get people out of cars but there are huge health benefits and environmental benefits,” he said.

“We need to stop delaying these big public transport measures because everyone benefits as long as it’s made accessible, safe and affordable for everyone.”

BusConnects is a plan to increase the number, frequency and efficiency of city buses by creating more dedicated bus lanes along with segregated cycle lanes and better footpaths and pedestrian crossings.

Rows over the impact on space for cars and parking are slowing progress, however, with business interests and residents groups claiming they will lose out.

Dr Byrne, a consultant geriatrician at the Mater Hospital, stressed the project was about more than buses and could transform urban areas into places where sustainable transport and active travel was the norm.

“Not everyone can drive but everyone can take public transport and most people can cycle or walk,” he said.

“This is about creating a whole transport system that works for everyone.”

The HSE is backing the coalition’s call.

“We’ve just launched our climate action strategy and, within that, transport and mobility are two very important issues,” said Roisin Breen, programme manager with the HSE.

“It includes action to enable transition to low carbon and active travel alternatives for people working in, visiting and using our services.

“We also have our Healthy Ireland Plan and one of the key focus areas is on active living. BusConnects helps facilitate active living which will keep people healthier longer.”

The National Transport Authority has insisted it was progressing the BusConnects projects.

It said it had submitted planning applications for 12 new Dublin bus corridors to An Bord Pleanála, the first over a year ago, and was awaiting approval.

A spokesperson said enhanced services had already been introduced on some routes, including 10 new 24-hour routes, but a shortage of bus drivers was holding up some other planned improvements