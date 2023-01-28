| 4.3°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Polish in Ireland: ‘Our community has been invisible even though it’s so large’

Over 120,000 Poles made their home here after their country voted to join the EU 20 years ago. Most feel welcome, but their absence is glaring in public life

&lsquo;Polish girl from Coolock&rsquo;: Joanna Siewierska, former president of UCD students union. Photo by Frank McGrath Expand
&lsquo;Women usually move first when it comes to integrating&rsquo;: Teresa Buczkowska of the Immigrant Council of Ireland Expand
Fr Stanislaw Hajkowski at St Audoen&rsquo;s Church on High Street in Dublin. Photo by Frank McGrath Expand
From left: Anna Scanlan (née Labud), Agnieszka Szote and Dagmara Katulska of the Polish folk group, Inisowiacy. Photo by Joanna Ozdarska Expand
&lsquo;Cultural Catholicism&rsquo;: Fr Stanislaw Hajkowski at St Audoen&rsquo;s Church on High Street in Dublin. Photo by Frank McGrath Expand

Close

&lsquo;Polish girl from Coolock&rsquo;: Joanna Siewierska, former president of UCD students union. Photo by Frank McGrath

‘Polish girl from Coolock’: Joanna Siewierska, former president of UCD students union. Photo by Frank McGrath

&lsquo;Women usually move first when it comes to integrating&rsquo;: Teresa Buczkowska of the Immigrant Council of Ireland

‘Women usually move first when it comes to integrating’: Teresa Buczkowska of the Immigrant Council of Ireland

Fr Stanislaw Hajkowski at St Audoen&rsquo;s Church on High Street in Dublin. Photo by Frank McGrath

Fr Stanislaw Hajkowski at St Audoen’s Church on High Street in Dublin. Photo by Frank McGrath

From left: Anna Scanlan (née Labud), Agnieszka Szote and Dagmara Katulska of the Polish folk group, Inisowiacy. Photo by Joanna Ozdarska

From left: Anna Scanlan (née Labud), Agnieszka Szote and Dagmara Katulska of the Polish folk group, Inisowiacy. Photo by Joanna Ozdarska

&lsquo;Cultural Catholicism&rsquo;: Fr Stanislaw Hajkowski at St Audoen&rsquo;s Church on High Street in Dublin. Photo by Frank McGrath

‘Cultural Catholicism’: Fr Stanislaw Hajkowski at St Audoen’s Church on High Street in Dublin. Photo by Frank McGrath

/

‘Polish girl from Coolock’: Joanna Siewierska, former president of UCD students union. Photo by Frank McGrath

Kim Bielenberg Twitter Email

They came to Ireland in their tens of thousands from 2004, quickly establishing themselves as the country’s biggest minority.

The Polish community spread across the country, and grocery shops opened in every sizable town or suburb to cater for their desire for smoked meats, pierogi dumplings and the ingredients for a bigos stew.

Most Watched

Privacy