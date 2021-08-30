Policyholders can go direct to gardaí over fake insurance claims

Insurance policyholders who suspect they are the victim of a fraudulent claim will be able to bypass their insurer and report their suspicions directly to the gardaí with the launch next month of a new centralised Garda unit to tackle bogus claims.

Insurance companies have long been accused of not doing enough to tackle fraud, and reported just 48 suspected bogus claims between them to the gardaí last year, down from 63 the previous year.

They are prepared to tolerate it as they often settle cases and pass on the cost to policyholders, campaigners claim.

The creation of the new unit is expected to be a massive deterrent to anyone considering making a fictitious or exaggerated claim.

While insurance holders could always report concerns about fraudulent claims to gardaí, the difference is that now there will be a dedicated unit that will specialise in the area.

The new Insurance Fraud Coordination Office (IFCO) will be under the control of the Garda National Economic Crime Bureau (GNECB), the Irish Independent has learned.

Having the new unit will mean policyholders who suspect a dodgy claim has been made against them will be able to report this directly to the gardaí instead of relying on the insurer to report it.

The hope is that it will lead to lower premiums, with Justice Minister Heather Humphreys expected to announce today that the new IFCO will be operational by mid-September.

Insurers have blamed soaring premiums and a reluctance to insure businesses with high footfall on fraudulent claims and high injury payouts.

The new unit will see the GNECB having an overarching role in the fight against false claims. The idea is to have the bureau vet and assess all ­suspected fraudulent claims.

It will investigate the bigger crimes, with others being sent to the local divisions to be investigated.

A new protocol on insurance fraud is due to be signed in mid-September by Insurance Ireland and the GNECB, led by Detective Chief Superintendent Pat Lordan.

The GNECB is also providing training for gardaí, with 50 officers a year being trained in specialist fraud investigation techniques.



The launch if the unit comes after new perjury legislation was passed. The legislation means insurance scammers will now face up to 10 years in jail and a €100,000 fine.

People who lie under oath or in sworn affidavits now face prosecution as perjury is on a statutory footing for the first time. Under the legislation, legal and medical professionals will also be indicted if they are found to have knowingly assisted in the bringing of a fraudulent claim.

The setting up of the new Garda IFCO was recommended by the Government’s Cost of Insurance Working Group and backed by the Personal Injuries Commission, headed up by ­former High Court President Nicholas Kearns.

The original idea was to have insurers fund the new unit, as happens in the UK, but Garda Commissioner Drew Harris rejected this. However, the Cost of Insurance Working Group said “he remains open to the consideration of other industry-funded proposals, which could assist AGS [An Garda Síochána] in the fight against insurance fraud”.

The Alliance for Insurance Reform has been calling for the setting up of a Garda insurance fraud unit for a number of years.