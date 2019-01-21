A second security alert is underway in Derry after a Royal Mail van was stolen and abandoned.

Police 'very concerned for the people of Derry' - two security alerts after weekend bombing

Police are currently at the scene of a security alert in the Circular Road area of the city, while another security alert is taking place less than a mile away on Southway.

The operation in Circular Road follows the report of a vehicle hijacking in the area, just before 11.30am.

A white Transit van was reportedly hijacked by three masked men who threw an object in the back of it before abandoning it in Derry's Creggan estate.

A suspected vehicle (white van) is seen as the scene of a security alert in Derry Northern Ireland, January 21, 2019. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

A number of homes in the area have been evacuated.

Assistant Chief Constable Mark Hamilton said: "Given the events of the weekend and given the concerns about what might be in the back of the van, a public safety operation is now in place... that's impacting quite considerably on the community in Creggan so houses are having to be evacuated and other things disrupted."

He said that he was not aware of any warning calls or information to connect the latest incident with the car bomb that exploded outside the courthouse on Saturday.

"Anything I would say would just be pure speculation, obviously we're all concern that the events are all connected.

"We have a significant investigation running into the crime on Saturday that has led to five arrests, so it may well be that all these events are connected."

Asked about the line of inquiry relating to the New IRA, he said it was an organisation that had evolved over recent years with links to the Real IRA.

"It has been involved in other attacks, we believe attributed to them, such as the shooting of a police officer in Belfast and the murder of two prison officers."

He said he was "very concerned for the people of Derry ... this afternoon there are going to be people out of their homes.

"I'm very concerned and disappointed that this is going to be massively impacted this afternoon as we try to make sure this van is safe."

PSNI Superintendent Gordon McCalmont said: "We are now putting in place cordons in the area, and we anticipate significant disruption to the local community while we work to the make the scene safe.

"We understand the effect this will have on the local community, but we will not take any chances when it comes to keeping people safe.

"There are no further details at this time."

The incident follows an explosion outside the courthouse in Bishop Street on Saturday.

A delivery driver was hijacked and a bomb was planted in the car. Nobody was injured in the explosion.

There has been speculation over the fact the weekend attack coincided with the centenary of the War of Independence.

Assistant Chief Constable Hamilton said: "I've heard those reports as well, I've heard them from political groups who've made those claims. That may well be their motivation, we don't actually know.

"I've no investigative evidence to support that and in some respects I'm not sure it actually matters, it is a significant crime committed against the people of Derry."

He also rejected that Brexit to the latest attack, arguing that the threat level in Northern Ireland had been classified as "severe" since 2009.

"I think everyone shares those concerns ... (but) like the rest of the UK police forces we have been planning now for some months for the different scenarios that could evolve out of the EU exit.

"It would be wrong for us not to take precautionary planning... but we're not expecting trouble, we're not expecting violence and we're not expecting difficulties."

He added that Northern Ireland is a safe place to visit and the PSNI was committed to maintaining that.

Online Editors