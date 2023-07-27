Police target gang trafficking women through Dublin who are forced to work in Northern Ireland brothels

The brothels were all in residential streets across BelfastPolice warn anyone caught having paid for sex with trafficked women faced prosecuted

Police believe there are more victims of a “vast” human trafficking operation that saw Romanian sex slaves brought through Dublin and forced to work in brothels in Northern Ireland.

Six women have been rescued after an investigation involving three police forces – the PSNI, An Garda Siochana and Romanian police – and spanning over a year.

Three people - two men and a woman - have been arrested as part of the “significant” policing operation targeting a group suspected of trafficking vulnerable young Romanian women.

The PSNI’s Modern Slavery and Human Trafficking Unit conducted searches in the Greater Belfast area targeting the organised crime group.

The six victims, all aged in their 20s, were lured to Ireland with the promise of legitimate work and a better life.

However, after being trafficked from Dublin to Northern Ireland, they were immediately forced into prostitution. A senior detective said they were treated “appallingly”.

The brothels the women were working in were all in residential streets across Belfast.

But police believe they were taken to other areas to meet men and exchange sex for money – all of which was taken from them by the gang masters.

Two men, aged 29 and 36, and a woman (35) were detained on suspicion of human trafficking for sexual exploitation, controlling prostitution for gain, brothel keeping and money laundering.

All three suspects have lived in Northern Ireland for some time but are originally from Romania. They are in custody being questioned by detectives.

Police also warned that anyone caught having paid for sex with the trafficked women faced prosecution.

Detective Inspector Rachel Miskelly has described the suspected trafficking of Romanian women to Northern Ireland as ‘horrific’ (Claudia Savage/PA)

Detective Inspector Rachel Miskelly said: “Purchasing sex is obviously an offence and during the course of our investigation if we do identify any sex buyers, we will be taking steps to prosecute them.”

Police also believe more trafficked women still to be found, with Det Insp Miskelly adding: “Unfortunately, we suspect there be more victims yet to be identified.”

She continued: "The grim reality is that, upon arrival, they’re forced into prostitution and exploited.

“So far, six victims have been identified, some of whom are already engaging with us and receiving support. All of the victims we have identified were brought in via Dublin and over the border into Northern Ireland and then trafficked”.

Police have been working on the investigation since June 2022, identifying suspects in Romania and Northern Ireland.

The scale of the operation was said by police to be “quite vast”, generating huge sums of money for the crime gang involved.

DI Miskelly continued: “Crime groups involved in human trafficking seek to identify, groom and exploit individuals, particularly those who are in any way vulnerable. Indeed, the victims linked to this investigation, who all come from one area in Romania, had previously experienced some form of hardship, such as adverse childhood experiences and physical abuse.

“These young women have been treated appallingly. They have been forced to engage in sexual activity, and the money made at their expense lines the pockets of the crime group members.

“Whilst the brothels linked to this group were located in Greater Belfast and Newtownabbey, we know the victims have been transported to various locations throughout the country for the purpose of sexual exploitation.”

She continued: “In order to tackle this criminality, our Modern Slavery and Human Trafficking Unit and colleagues from the Romanian authorities formed a joint investigation team, facilitated and supported by Eurojust. Together, we’ve been working to gather evidence on the suspects and to identify any potential victims.

“Unfortunately, we suspect there be more victims yet to be identified and, with the support of our partners, our investigation will continue. As well as colleagues from the Romanian authorities, we have been working closely with the National Crime Agency, the Public Prosecution Service, An Garda Síochána, Woman’s Aid and the International Justice Mission.

“I would also like to appeal to members of the public for support to help us tackle the very real issue of modern slavery and human trafficking. If you have information or concerns that someone is being exploited or controlled, please report it to us.

“Likewise, if you are a victim please speak to us. We want to help you. I assure you that you will be treated with respect and sensitivity – every step of the way.

"What we’ve seen before is that the fear of police is instilled in the victims, particularly if they are not local, or issues with immigration status.

"These girls have done nothing wrong, they have nothing to fear, all we want to do is support them.”

Police have asked that anyone who either suspects or is a victim of sexual exploitation to call 999 in an emergency; 101 in a non-emergency; or call the Modern Slavery Helpline on 0800 012 1700.”