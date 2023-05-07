Police station and homes evacuated in Omagh due to security alert

Army Technical Officers arrive at the scene of the security alert in Omagh (Picture by Aodhan Roberts for Belfast Telegraph)

A police station and homes in Omagh were evacuated last night due what Northern Ireland police have described as a security alert.

A large cordon was in place around the Derry Road, as Army Technical Officers attended the scene.

A PSNI spokeswoman said on Saturday at around 11pm that police were attending the scene in the Derry Road following a report of a suspicious object in the area.

She added: "Cordons are in place and a number of homes have been evacuated. Members of the public are asked to avoid the area at present.”

It is understood a car has been abandoned outside the police station, which is also being evacuated.

A leisure centre was opened for those affected.

Sinn Féin MLA Nicola Brogan condemned the actions of those responsible for the alert.

The West Tyrone MLA said: “This is causing huge disruption as people have been evacuated from their homes and busy roads are closed on a Saturday night.

“There is no place for this type of activity and those responsible have only served to cause huge inconvenience for local families tonight.

“I would urge people to follow advice from the police and avoid the area until this area under the alert has alert has been cleared and further updates given.

“Omagh Leisure Centre will be open to provide support and accommodation for people who have been evacuated from their homes.”

SDLP MLA Daniel McCrossan said: “Disrupting people’s lives at anytime and particularly at this time of night is totally unacceptable. The people of Omagh have been through enough.”

In August 1998 29 people, including a woman pregnant with twins, died in a Real IRA bomb in the town.

Earlier this year, Detective Chief Inspector John Caldwell was shot and seriously wounded by dissident republican gunmen.