Police sent to tell woman who had left swamped A&E she’d had a heart attack

Shock 4.30am visit from officers after 60-year-old had spent five hours waiting in casualty

Under pressure: Craigavon Area Hospital

Under pressure: Craigavon Area Hospital

Lisa Smyth

A woman suffering a heart attack left an overstretched emergency department unaware she was seriously ill after spending more than five hours in a waiting room chair, it can be revealed.

Police were subsequently sent to her home to warn her that her life was at risk — almost 12 hours after she first turned up at Craigavon Area Hospital last week.

The Vice President of the Royal College of Emergency Medicine (RCEM) in Northern Ireland has said he is unsurprised to hear of her ordeal as an increasing number of people suffering potentially deadly strokes and heart attacks are waiting hours to even be diagnosed.

