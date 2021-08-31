Police sent to tell woman who had left swamped A&E she’d had a heart attack

A woman suffering a heart attack left an overstretched emergency department unaware she was seriously ill after spending more than five hours in a waiting room chair, it can be revealed.

Police were subsequently sent to her home to warn her that her life was at risk — almost 12 hours after she first turned up at Craigavon Area Hospital last week.

The Vice President of the Royal College of Emergency Medicine (RCEM) in Northern Ireland has said he is unsurprised to hear of her ordeal as an increasing number of people suffering potentially deadly strokes and heart attacks are waiting hours to even be diagnosed.

Dr Paul Kerr said patients are coming to harm as a result of the deepening crisis and called for an urgent meeting with the Health Minister, as warnings by health trusts that emergency departments (EDs) across Northern Ireland are under severe pressure have become a daily occurrence.

The daughter-in-law of the 60-year-old heart attack patient explained: “My mother-in-law started to complain of chest pains last Wednesday lunchtime.

“I took her up to the hospital and we got there just after 5pm, we booked in and told them she was experiencing crushing chest pains, like someone was wringing her chest, and we were told to take a seat in the waiting area.

“We waited two hours before she was even called through to triage and they did an ECG and some bloods and sent her back out to the waiting room.

“She was getting worse, she was leaning over in the chair and putting her head on my knee.

“At about 9.30pm, a woman who was there with her 80-year-old mum went up and complained about how long they had been waiting and a nurse came out and spoke to her.

“The next thing there was an announcement on the speaker that the unit was under severe pressure, asking for patience and warning that people could expect to wait 12 hours to be seen.

“By that stage, given we had waited so long, we really didn’t think it was that serious.

“I was starting to think maybe it was her lungs and she was just going to need further tests.

“My mother-in-law was so tired and she just wanted to go home and try and get some rest so we left at about 10.30pm.

“She took two paracetamol and went to bed and we got a phone call at about 4.30am from my father-in-law saying the police had just been at their door to tell them she was having a heart attack and she needed to get back to the hospital.

“We were ready in the blink of an eye and got her down to the hospital straight away and when we got there, there was a pregnant woman sitting there who was there when we had arrived in the afternoon.

“Even though we were told by the police the hospital was expecting my mother-in-law, she still had to sit in the waiting area for half an hour before she was eventually called through.”

The 60-year-old Craigavon woman underwent an angiogram on Friday and is now recovering at home, but her daughter-in-law said she is traumatised by her ordeal.

“I think it has really scared her, the fact that she was having a heart attack and then getting woken up by the police in the middle of the night,” she continued.

“There’s no way we would have left the hospital if we had any idea she was so unwell.

“I’d never have thought they would leave her sitting in a chair in the waiting area for hours if she was having a heart attack.

“Then when they made the announcement about how much pressure they were under, my mother-in-law was exhausted by this stage and she just wanted to lie down and rest.

“I honestly don’t know what it’s going to take to fix the situation.

“Is it going to take someone collapsing and dying in the waiting area?

“It could have happened on Wednesday, my mother-in-law could have died but we know how lucky we’ve been and we’re so grateful.”

Speaking about the ordeal experienced by the Craigavon Area Hospital patient, Dr Kerr said it is not an isolated case and warned doctors are assessing patients in the back of ambulances due to the backlog in EDs.

He also said an increasing number of doctors and nurses are leaving emergency medicine due to intolerable working conditions.

“It’s difficult to keep saying that things are worse than before, but that really is the case at the moment, it’s the worst I’ve ever seen it,” he said.

“What we’re dealing with is a shortage of acute beds in the system and then there has been an unexpected Covid surge, which has caused this crisis in acute admissions.

“At the same time, we’re trying to implement an elective care recovery plan and it’s very difficult to balance both. It has resulted in our sickest and most vulnerable patients lying on trolleys waiting for longer than ever before for a bed.

“It isn’t an exaggeration to say that patients are waiting very extended periods, for many hours, before it’s being discovered they’re having a heart attack or stroke, or they have sepsis.

“Some of these patients are being discovered after maybe 10 hours, we’re trying our best to make sure it doesn’t happen.

“It’s all very well having middle managers say it doesn’t matter if patients wait because we’re looking after them, but it does matter because we can’t look after 150 patients the same way we would look after 20 or 30 patients in a department.”

Dr Kerr said it is essential steps are taken to address workforce shortages that mean there aren’t enough nurses to staff additional hospital beds.

While he said this will require long-term strategies, he said additional measures such as offering incentives to nurses to work in under-pressure departments will help address workforce issues.

He said action is required urgently to prevent the situation from deteriorating further in the coming months.

A spokesman from the Southern Trust said: “We urge all patients to remain in ED whilst their care and treatment is ongoing.

“We aim to keep patients informed of possible delays when the ED is particularly busy.

“The significant recent increase in the number of cases of Covid-19 in our local community is once again placing extreme demand and pressure on our hospital beds.”

A Department of Health spokeswoman said long waiting times in EDs are “deeply regrettable” and called on the appropriate use of the health service by patients. She also urged more people to come forward for a Covid vaccination to reduce pressure on the system.