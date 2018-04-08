News Irish News

Sunday 8 April 2018

Police seek help identifying woman who spat in taxi driver's face

Police are looking to speak to the woman
Independent.ie Newsdesk

Police are appealing to the public to help them identify a woman who spat in a taxi driver's face in Belfast.

On March 30, a Fonacab taxi driver, driving a white Nissan Quashqai dropped a female fare to Edward Street, Belfast.

When leaving the car the woman spat in the face of the driver and police would like to speak to this woman.

A PSNI spokesperson said: "Her description is 5'8", well built, black hair tied up in a headscarf, swarthy complexion. Wearing a leopard print coat, dark skirt, black tights and black knee length boots.

"If you can help Police identify this woman contact 07787430046 or 101 quoting reference 727 30/3/18."

