Police seek help identifying woman who spat in taxi driver's face
Police are appealing to the public to help them identify a woman who spat in a taxi driver's face in Belfast.
On March 30, a Fonacab taxi driver, driving a white Nissan Quashqai dropped a female fare to Edward Street, Belfast.
When leaving the car the woman spat in the face of the driver and police would like to speak to this woman.
A PSNI spokesperson said: "Her description is 5'8", well built, black hair tied up in a headscarf, swarthy complexion. Wearing a leopard print coat, dark skirt, black tights and black knee length boots.
"If you can help Police identify this woman contact 07787430046 or 101 quoting reference 727 30/3/18."
Belfast Telegraph