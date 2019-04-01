Police are searching a caravan park where a missing Co Down shop assistant was last seen alive in 2005.

Police search caravan park where missing woman was last seen alive in 2005

Lisa Dorrian disappeared after a party at the site in Ballyhalbert, Co Down, and detectives have said they believe the 25-year-old was murdered.

Detective Superintendent Jason Murphy, who is leading the investigation, said: "The determination of the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) to bring those who killed Lisa Dorrian to justice is as strong today as it has ever been.

"I can confirm that a large-scale search operation is taking place today in the caravan park in Ballyhalbert where Lisa was last seen alive, as well as the disused airfield behind.

"We will also be searching a number of other areas over the coming days."

Police have pursued thousands of lines of inquiry in relation to the murder.

Lisa vanished after a party on a caravan site 20 miles away in the coastal village of Ballyhalbert on the Ards peninsula on February 28 2005.

Detectives from the Police Service of Northern Ireland's serious crime branch conducted searches on land outside Comber, Co Down in 2015.

Lisa's mother Pat died in December 2014 without ever finding out what happened to her daughter.

Mrs Dorrian, 59, and her husband John led a decade-long quest to find Lisa's remains.

Online Editors