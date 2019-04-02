Police have issued a fresh appeal into the circumstances surrounding the death of 17-year-old Tara Wright.

Police revisit scene of crash believed to be connected with death of teen found outside Belfast Hospital

Ms Wright was found dead in a car outside Belfast City Hospital on March 24.

Her death is believed to be connected to a single-vehicle crash on the Ballygowan Road in Castlereagh in the early hours of that morning.

PSNI Inspector Nigel Henry said police have revisited the scene of the crash as part of their investigation and are focusing on the events leading up to Tara Wright's death.

“We believe that the silver Mercedes car Tara was travelling in was in the area of Gourley’s Bar near the roundabout in Ballygowan around 1.25am on Sunday 24th March 2019," he said.

"We would like to hear from anyone who noticed this car between 11pm on Saturday 23rd March and 1.30am on Sunday 24th March.

“I would also like to thank all of those who have come forward with information already and ask again for anyone who witnessed a grey coloured MG car between Ballygowan Road the Belfast City Hospital during the early hours of Sunday, 24th March to contact us.

“If you have dash cam footage which you believe is relevant to this investigation, you can contact us on 101, quoting reference number 227 of 24/03/19.”

Four men aged 20, 21, 28 and 30 were arrested in the wake of the incident.

