Police release CCTV images of 'person of interest' as part of investigation into murder of Irish aid worker

Police in South Africa investigating the murder of an Irish aid worker have released CCTV images in connection with the incident.

The South African Police Service are appealing for anyone with information about the man in the pictures to get in touch.

Retired school principal John Curran was discovered with multiple stab wounds at around 10.30am last Wednesday in the Cape Town property where he had been staying for the past two months.

Retired school principal John Curran was discovered with multiple stab wounds at around 10.30am last Wednesday in the Cape Town property where he had been staying for the past two months.

Mr Curran (60) previously lived in Churchtown, south Dublin, where he worked as a principal, before moving to South Africa to work with the Mellon Educate charity.

Investigators confirmed that they are treating his death as a murder and no arrests have yet been made.

A phone belonging to Mr Curran is missing and detectives are now probing if the dedicated charity worker was murdered during a robbery at the property where he was staying.

On Tuesday, police released four images appealing for the public's assistance in the murder investigation.

"We need help from the public in identifying this person," Captain FC Van Wyk told Independent.ie.

The public appeal, which included the CCTV photos, encouraged anyone with information to come forward to South African police.

"Cape Town Central Detectives seek the assistance of the public in identifying the person depicted in the attached photos.

"If you know the whereabouts of the person in the attached pictures, or can assist with information that will lead to his arrest, kindly contact Detective Warrant Officer Shaun Bardien on 021 467 6320, 021 467 8001 or 073 220 0653 of Cape Town Central police, as he might be able to assist in the investigation of a murder case. Alternatively Crime Stop can be contacted on 08600 10111."

