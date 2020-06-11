Police recover gun used to kill journalist Lyra McKee in Derry

Police in Derry have identified the gun used in the murder of Lyra McKee.

The gun was recovered by police during searches in the Ballymagroarty area of the city last Friday and Saturday.

Following forensic testing police identified that the gun, a Hammerli X-Esse pistol, was the same one used in the killing of Ms McKee during rioting in the Creggan area on April 18, 2019.

Dissident republican group the New IRA admitted responsibility for her murder.

Detective Superintendent Jason Murphy, who is leading the investigation into Ms McKee's murder, said one line of inquiry was that the gun had been stolen "some time ago".

"I also know that that gun was used a number of times prior to Lyra's murder, but at this stage because those matters remain under investigation I cannot confirm any further details," he said.

Detective Superintendent Murphy said that "a number of New IRA figures were involved in producing the gun that night".

"I know who they are and the public know who they are and also I know who the gunman is," he said.

Detective Superintendent Murphy said that further forensic testing was planned on the gun and that the investigation was far from over.

Lyra's partner Sara Canning and the rest of her family were informed of the identification of the gun on Thursday.

Detective Superintendent Murphy said they were "grateful and relieved" to hear the news.

He appealed for the public to continue to support the investigation.

"For the New IRA the net is tightening, one positive result will have significant consequences for the New IRA," Detective Superintendent Murphy said.

"If you know anything about the gun now is the time to talk to us."

Derry man Paul McIntyre, 52, who is currently in custody in Maghaberry Prison, is charged with murdering Ms McKee.

He denies the charges.

