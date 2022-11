View of the beach from Farmhill Road Credit: Google Maps

A body has been discovered on a beach in Co Down on Thursday morning, police have confirmed.

The PSNI said the body was discovered in the Farmhill Road area of Holywood and said officers are at the scene.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Police are currently at the scene following a report that a body has been discovered on a beach, in the Farmhill Road area of Holywood, this morning, Thursday 17 November.

"There are no further details at present."