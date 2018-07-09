Police ombudsman probes death of man (26) in custody

The Police Ombudsman's Office is investigating the death of a man in PSNI custody.

The Police Ombudsman's Office is investigating the death of a man in PSNI custody.

A 26-year-old man died suddenly at Musgrave police station in Belfast in the early hours of Monday.

He had been arrested on Sunday evening following an incident at a bar in the Antrim Road area of the city.

Sinn Fein MLA Gerry Kelly has expressed concern over the death.

"I am deeply concerned to learn about the death of a 26-year-old man in police custody and I extend my sympathies and thoughts to his family at this time," he said.

A PSNI spokesman said the man was arrested at around 9.30pm.

"A police investigation into the circumstances surrounding the disturbance is under way and Detective Inspector Stephen Harvey would ask anyone with any information which could assist detectives with their inquiries to contact them at Musgrave police station on 101," he said.

The PSNI spokesman confirmed the man later died in police custody following medical treatment.

"As is normal procedure, the office of the Police Ombudsman has been informed of the matter and has begun an investigation," he said.

"As PONI are investigating, it would be inappropriate to comment any further."

A spokesman for the Police Ombudsman's Office said their officers are investigating.

"Police notified us of the man's death and we commenced an immediate investigation into the circumstances," he said.

"Our investigators have been at Musgrave police station throughout the night and are continuing to gather information about the course of events leading up to the death.

"We will be speaking to all potential witnesses, gathering forensic evidence, reviewing CCTV footage and securing all relevant PSNI documentation.

"A post-mortem examination will be conducted in due course. The man's name has not yet been released."

Press Association