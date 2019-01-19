Police name victim of Warrenpoint gun attack

A woman is fighting for life after a man was shot dead in a gun attack at Warrenpoint.

A woman is fighting for life after a man was shot dead in a gun attack at Warrenpoint.

Police have launched a murder inquiry after the shooting on the Lower Dromore Road, close to the town’s golf club on Friday evening.

The deceased has been named by police as 37-year-old Wayne Boylan.

PSNI Detective Chief Inspector Geoff Boyce said: "It's understood two men entered a property on Lower Dromore Road at around 7.30pm last night and fatally shot Mr Boylan.

"A 21-year-old woman also sustained gunshot injuries and was taken to hospital where her condition this morning is believed to be critical .

"A motive for the incident has not yet been established and I am appealing for information. I would particularly like to hear from anyone who was in the area last night and who may have seen two men or any vehicles fleeing from the scene immediately after the shooting."

The injured woman was rushed to Newry’s Daisy Hill Hospital for emergency treatment with serious injuries.

Community representatives told of their shock.

SDLP MLA Sinead Bradley said: “It’s awful. It’s genuinely shocking.

“I just join with the community in telling of my absolute shock that this has happened.

“I dread the news that is going to someone’s home this evening — for someone to find that somebody belonging to them has lost their life.

“Whatever the circumstances, it’s the end of somebody’s life, and it’s extremely devastating news for anybody to hear.”

Local councillor SDLP councillor Gillian Fitzpatrick said: “My thoughts are with those who are involved. It’s absolutely shocking

news. More details will come out as to what has happened but it is absolutely dreadful that this has happened in such a quiet community."

Sinn Fein MLA Sinead Ennis said the community had been left shaken.

“The community of Warrenpoint are shocked and stunned by this news,” she said.

“Our first thoughts are with the family of the victim. The PSNI have the area sealed off and I would appeal to anyone with information to bring it forward to assist the investigation.”

Local Independent councillor Jarlath Tinnelly also expressed shock at the murder.

“I have been told by police that a male has been shot dead tonight on the Lower Dromore Road, and there is a girl injured and taken to hospital.

“Warrenpoint generally would be a very quiet town and has seen nothing like this certainly since the end of the Troubles,” Mr Tinnelly said.

Police said: “Detectives have launched a murder investigation following the fatal shooting of a man on Lower Dromore Road, Warrenpoint around 7.30pm.

“A female has also sustained serious injuries during the incident and has been taken to hospital.

“Police are appealing for witnesses.”

Checkpoints were set up across the area and PSNI tactical support officers were also seen in the area.

Belfast Telegraph