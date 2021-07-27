The PSNI have launched a murder investigation following the death of a child in Belfast this evening.

In a statement issued tonight, it said the death took place in the Brompton Park area of north Belfast.

One person has been arrested.

"The investigation is at an early stage and further information will be provided in due course,” it added.

An ambulance service spokesperson earlier said two patients were taken to hospital from the area.

North Belfast MLA Nichola Mallon said there was a major incident in the Ardoyne area of the city which was “highly distressing”.

Police are currently at the scene in Brompton Park.

A spokesperson for the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service (NIAS) said it received a 999 call at 8.16pm on Tuesday following reports of an incident in the area.

“NIAS despatched a rapid response paramedic and two emergency crews to the scene,” said a spokesperson.

“Following assessment and initial treatment two patients were taken to hospital in Belfast.”

Ms Mallon said her thoughts were with the family at the centre of the major incident and that the local community is shocked.

“It is important that the PSNI are given the space and full co-operation to fully investigate this terrible incident,” she continued.

“The SDLP will continue to liaise with police, those affected and the community on the ground as the situation unfolds.

"Our thoughts are with the wider family and we want to thank those residents who assisted the police at the scene tonight."

North Belfast SDLP asked people not to share any speculation around what happened at the scene.

"We are aware that the PSNI are attending a major incident scene at Brompton Park,” the party tweeted. “Our thoughts are with the Ardoyne community at this time.

"We ask please for no speculation at this time, as it can be unhelpful and upsetting.”

People Before Profit councillor Fiona Ferguson tweeted: “Devastating news from Ardoyne. All my thoughts are with the family involved and the community who are in a state of shock.

"Few situations are as difficult as this and local support is paramount. Would appeal for people to refrain from public speculation in respect for all involved.”

UUP leader Doug Beattie added: “Thinking of everyone in the Ardoyne community tonight. My prayers are with the family and all those affected.”



