Police launch murder investigation after bodies of man, woman and teenage girl found in Newry flat

The bodies of a 38-year-old man, 37-year-old woman and 15-year-old girl were discovered at a flat in Glin Ree Court at 11am on Thursday morning.

The three bodies have not yet been identified and the cause of death has not been established.

Police are investigating the cause of a death and post mortem examinations will take place in due course.

Police at the scene of an incident in the Glin Ree Court area of Newry where three bodies have been discovered on March 7th 2019 (Photo by Kevin Scott / INM)

They confirmed they are not seeking anyone else in connection with the deaths.

Detective Superintendent Jason Murphy said: "At about 11am this morning the police received a call from a concerned member of a family worried they had not been in contact with the family member for a number of days.

"Police officers have responded to the flat at Glin Ree Court in Newry and forced entry into the flat and found inside the bodies of three people.

"At this stage we believe the bodies of those of a young female aged approximately 15, a female aged approximately 37, and a male aged approximately 38.

"At this stage the deceased have not been formally identified and as yet we have no defined cause of death for those individuals.

"At this stage I do not believe that anybody else is involved in the deaths of those individuals and I am not currently seeking anybody else in connection with their deaths. It is still a very early part of the enquiry and the investigation is ongoing.

Police at the scene in Newry. Photo: Kevin Scott/Belfast Telegraph

"If that position changes we will of course be in touch."

"At this stage we are treating this as a murder investigation. The exact cause of the death with regards to the three individuals is unclear."

Mr Murphy said it is not clear when the victims died and what nationality they are.

The PSNI's forensic team attended the scene on Thursday afternoon.

Newry and Armagh DUP MLA William Irwin said he was concerned by the discovery.

“This is an awful tragedy and I understand Police have commenced investigations into this very concerning discovery. I extend my sincerest sympathy, thoughts and prayers to the wider family of the deceased individuals at this awful time," he said.

SDLP MLA Justin McNulty said a "dark cloud" was hanging over Newry.

“My thoughts and prayers are with the families of the deceased," he said.

“Over the coming hours and days more will become known but for now this community is stunned and my thoughts are with the families of those who have lost their lives and with this community.”

Local SDLP councillor Michael Savage said that he believed a "very tragic story is unfolding" and said the news had sent "shock waves across our city and has left many local people unnverved.

Sinn Fein councillor Charlie Casey offered his sympathies to the families of those involved.

“Details are still emerging and a police investigation is underway and that should be allowed to proceed," he said.

“I would encourage anyone with information on this incident to bring it forward to the PSNI.”

