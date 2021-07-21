Police launch investigation after video of Northern Ireland taxi passenger in sex act goes viral

Premium
A man filmed engaging in a sex act with a woman in the back of a taxi says he has contacted police after footage of the incident appeared on social media.
The man said the images, believed to be have been taken at the weekend, were shared without his consent.
And he claimed he had been subjected to racist abuse online after the footage went viral.
He reported the matter to the PSNI on Monday night.
Police have called on people not to share the footage.
The graphic images were recorded from the front of the taxi, showing a driver in a Value Cabs uniform, with the male and female passenger in the back seat. The driver keeps his eyes on the road while the couple engage in the explicit behaviour.
An awkward exchange follows in which the male passenger pays the £17.80 fare with a £2.20 tip, with the driver responding that it was “cheaper than a room”.
A number of clips of the incident, one lasting a minute and another lasting around 20 seconds, have been widely shared.
It is unclear how the footage ended up on social media, and Value Cabs declined to respond to requests for comment yesterday.
Speaking to the Belfast Telegraph, the male passenger said the footage was shared against his will.
While many of the comments on Twitter mocked the couple and laughed at the driver’s quip, the passenger said they had also been subject to hate comments.
“A complaint was made last night against the company. I started getting racist abuse online and stuff as well,” he said.
The PSNI said: “Police have received reports in relation to video footage circulating on social media.
“Enquiries in relation to this are continuing and we would ask that this footage is not shared. There are no further details at this time.”
Others also appealed on social media not to share the footage.