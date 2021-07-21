| 14.6°C Dublin

Police launch investigation after video of Northern Ireland taxi passenger in sex act goes viral

The video has been widely circulated online. Expand

The video has been widely circulated online.

Allan Preston

A man filmed engaging in a sex act with a woman in the back of a taxi says he has contacted police after footage of the incident appeared on social media.

The man said the images, believed to be have been taken at the weekend, were shared without his consent.

And he claimed he had been subjected to racist abuse online after the footage went viral.

