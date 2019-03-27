News Irish News

Wednesday 27 March 2019

Police issue appeal for Irish woman (41) missing in Wales

Aoife Molloy Photo: North Wales Police handout
Independent.ie Newsdesk

Police in North Wales have issued an appeal for a missing Irish woman.

Aoife Molloy (41) was last seen on Friday, March 22 in the Bagillt area of Flintshire in Wales.

Police in North Wales said that Ms Molloy was last seen wearing a green coat and dark blue jackets. She is also believed to be carrying a rucksack.

Ms Molloy is originally from Kinnitty, Co Offaly.

Police have asked anyone with information about her whereabouts to contact them using the following reference number: Itrace 24939.

