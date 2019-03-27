Police issue appeal for Irish woman (41) missing in Wales

Police in North Wales have issued an appeal for a missing Irish woman.

Police in North Wales have issued an appeal for a missing Irish woman.

Aoife Molloy (41) was last seen on Friday, March 22 in the Bagillt area of Flintshire in Wales.

Police in North Wales said that Ms Molloy was last seen wearing a green coat and dark blue jackets. She is also believed to be carrying a rucksack.

Ms Molloy is originally from Kinnitty, Co Offaly.

We have concerns for Aoife Molloy last seen on the 22nd March in the Bagillt area. Desc as 41yrs old, wearing a green coat and dark blue trousers. She has an Irish accent and was carrying a ruck sack. Itrace 24939 refers. Thank you pic.twitter.com/Mexn1JdnJh — North Wales Police (@NWPolice) March 23, 2019

Police have asked anyone with information about her whereabouts to contact them using the following reference number: Itrace 24939.

Online Editors