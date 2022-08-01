Police investigating woman’s death at train station appeal to two people who spoke to her

Police believe two people may be able to assist with their enquiries into the woman's death.

Police investigating the sudden death of a woman in her 50s on a railway line in Ballymena have made a specific appeal for information to people who were there at the time.

The woman’s body was found on the tracks at the train station in the town just after 5.40pm on Sunday.

She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The PSNI are investigating the circumstances of surrounding the sudden death.

Chief Inspector Arnie O’Neill said: “Shortly before 5:40pm, it was reported that a woman in her 50s was on the railway tracks in the area. Sadly, she was pronounced dead at the scene.

“As part of our investigation, we would like to speak with two people who were believed to have spoken to the woman sometime between 5pm and 5:40pm who we believe may be able to assist with our enquiries.

“We are continuing to appeal to anyone with any information in relation to this incident to contact police on 101, quoting reference number 1486 31/07/22.”